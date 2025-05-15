Middlesex County Students Emerge As Champions In Partnership For A Drug-Free New Jersey's

Fun Things to Do Instead of Doing Drugs contest

MILLBURN, N.J., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrian Camilo, a student at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Jamesburg, and Madison Gunsch, a student at McDivitt Elementary School in Old Bridge, were named winners of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey's (PDFNJ) 2025 Fun Things to Do Instead of Doing Drugs contest.

Open to fourth-grade students across New Jersey, the annual contest encourages children to express healthy, drug-free lifestyle choices through art. Thousands of entries were submitted this year, showcasing creative and inspiring messages. Adrian and Madison's artwork stood out for its originality and powerful message, earning them top honors.

Their winning designs will be featured on bookmarks distributed throughout the state to promote prevention and awareness. Finalists, including Adrian and Madison, were recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 6.

"This contest is a great way to engage students early about the value of making positive choices," said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. "Adrian and Madison's artwork shows they understand the importance of living a drug-free life. They are talented artists, role models, and leaders, inspiring other kids to be healthy and happy."

For more information about the Fun Things to Do Instead of Doing Drugs Contest, visit drugfreenj/4thgradefinalists/.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 230 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

SOURCE Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED