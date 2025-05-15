Pike County Native Andrew Bauer To Lead Adena Pike Medical Center

WAVERLY, Ohio, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adena Health today announced the appointment of Andrew Bauer as the new senior operations executive officer of Adena Pike Medical Center and the health system's vice president of its east and south regions, effective September 1, 2025. Bauer succeeds Dave Zanni, who will retire at the end of August after more than a decade of transformational leadership at the critical access hospital.

Bauer, a Pike County native with deep community ties, currently serves as Director of Operations at Adena Pike Medical Center, a role he was hired into by Zanni. Their close professional relationship has paved the way for a seamless transition.

"Dave has been here since Adena Pike Medical Center became part of the Adena Health family and has built an incredible momentum," Bauer said. "I'm honored to carry that torch forward."

Zanni, who has served in his role since 2014, has been instrumental in expanding services and upgrading facilities, helping Adena Pike Medical Center become a vital hub of care in Pike County and the surrounding communities. Throughout that transformation, Bauer has been a key partner in driving progress and shaping the hospital's future.

"Andrew is an exceptional leader who takes on challenges with both grace and energy," Zanni said. "His intelligence, commitment to our mission, and deep understanding of this community make him the ideal person to lead this hospital."

Under Zanni's guidance, Adena Pike Medical Center grew its capabilities significantly, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when the hospital demonstrated its ability to care for patients with more complex conditions. Today, nearly 20 specialists rotate through the hospital in areas such as behavioral health, cardiology, dermatology, endoscopy, general surgery, nephrology, neurology, obstetrics, pain management, podiatry, and sports medicine.

Bauer is committed to further expanding access to specialty care and raising awareness of available services throughout the region.

"We've laid the groundwork for exciting growth," Bauer said. "With increasing support from our Adena Medical Group partners, we're opening doors for both clinical and operational expansion across Pike County and beyond."

Adena Chief Operating Officer Kathi Edrington praised Bauer's track record and leadership.

"This reflects the strength of our internal talent, as well as our continued commitment to regional growth and excellence in care," Edrington said. "Andrew has played a key role in the hospital's transformation, and his strong operational leadership and local roots will serve the community well."

A graduate of Western High School, Bauer and his family live in Piketon, where his children attend school. His wife, Victoria, is also a caregiver at Adena Family Medicine – Piketon.

"Dave built a strong foundation," Bauer added. "Now it's my turn to take us even further because our patients, staff, and community deserve nothing less."

Learn more about the expert providers, specialty services, and patient care available at Adena Pike Medical Center by visiting Adena/APMC .

Adena Health

Adena Health is an independent, not-for-profit health care system committed to its mission of being "called to serve our communities." For more than 125 years, Adena has provided high quality, compassionate care to more than 368,000 residents across nine counties in south central and southern Ohio. The organization operates four hospitals with a total of 341 beds and employs over 3,300 individuals, including more than 400 physicians and advanced practice providers, through a network of over 40 locations. Adena offers a full range of services, including emergency and urgent care, primary and specialty care, and advanced specialties in orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular care, oncology, pediatrics, and women's health. For more information, visit Adena.

SOURCE Adena Health

