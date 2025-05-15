Cable Insurance Selects Truckercloud As Telematics Partner To Drive Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By leveraging TruckerCloud's device-agnostic telematics platform, Cable can seamlessly integrate data from a wide array of telematics and video providers. This unified infrastructure helps eliminate the operational friction of working with disparate systems while equipping Cable's underwriting and claims teams with actionable, fleet-level intelligence.

"Cable Insurance is known for its flexibility and deep understanding of specialized fleet risks," said Spencer Mitchell, CEO of TruckerCloud. "We're proud to support their commitment to smarter, data-driven insurance. Our platform helps them access and apply telematics insights without needing to build custom integrations-making advanced fleet analytics easier and more scalable."

With TruckerCloud, Cable gains centralized access to telematics data that can help improve underwriting accuracy, reduce claim cycle times, and support loss control efforts. The partnership reflects a shared vision to bring greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability to the commercial auto insurance landscape.

Steve Sims, CEO of Cable Insurance, emphasized the impact of the collaboration: "At Cable, we don't just insure fleets-we empower them with tools for safer, smarter operations. Partnering with TruckerCloud puts cutting-edge telematics in the hands of our clients and transforms how we underwrite, manage claims, and ultimately protect their business on the road."

ABOUT TRUCKERCLOUD

TruckerCloud is the leading telematics data platform for commercial auto insurance. With integrations to over 100 telematics and camera systems, TruckerCloud helps insurers ingest, analyze, and act on fleet data to improve underwriting, claims, and loss control. The platform supports a wide range of fleet types and insurance applications. More at

ABOUT CABLE INSURANCE COMPANY

Cable Insurance Company is a leading innovator in commercial transportation insurance, serving businesses across Florida with specialized coverage solutions. Renowned for its agility and deep expertise in fleet and passenger transport risks, Cable Insurance delivers comprehensive protection backed by proactive risk management and claims support. The company is committed to redefining commercial auto insurance by integrating advanced technologies, telematics partnerships, and forward-thinking underwriting practices that help businesses navigate today's evolving transportation landscape with greater confidence and control. Learn more at .

