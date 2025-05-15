Hitachi Digital Services Announces Five-Year Strategic IT Partnership With Envista

DALLAS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Digital Services , the digital consultancy and technology services subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced a five-year agreement with Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">NVST ) ("Envista"), a global leader in dental care, to deliver end-to-end IT managed services across Envista's operations in more than 60 countries.

Following a highly competitive tendering process, Envista selected Hitachi Digital Services as its strategic IT partner to support its digital transformation and operational efficiency goals. Under this agreement, Hitachi Digital Services will provide 24/7 global IT services-including application support, network infrastructure, analytics and business intelligence, and cybersecurity-through its global delivery centers in India, Mexico, Portugal, the U.S. and Vietnam.

"As Envista continues to scale globally and innovate across our family of dental brands, having a reliable, forward-thinking IT partner is critical to our success," said Andrew Chen, Chief Information Officer at Envista. "Hitachi's way of doing business aligns well with our commitment to continuous improvement through the Envista Business System (EBS)."

EBS is Envista's set of values, processes, and tools that guide how the company innovates and drives growth.

"Our partnership with Envista is a major milestone that strengthens our position in the healthcare sector. Over the next five years, we'll bring the full strength of Hitachi Digital Services to support Envista's global operations with secure, reliable, and innovative IT services. Together, we're building the future of healthcare technology-smarter, faster, and more connected," said Roger Lvin, Chief Executive Officer at Hitachi Digital Services.

The partnership is expected to deliver year-over-year gains in operational efficiency through best practices and AI-enabled automation, freeing up Envista's internal teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

To find out more Hitachi Digital Services case studies in healthcare industry, please visit .

About Hitachi Digital Services

Hitachi Digital Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is a global systems integrator powering mission-critical platforms with people and technology. We help enterprises build, integrate, and run physical and digital systems with tailored solutions in cloud, data, IoT, and ERP modernization, underpinned by advanced AI. By combining Information Technology and Operational Technology (ITxOT), we drive efficiency, innovation, and growth across industries. With over 110 years of Hitachi Group's engineering and technology leadership, Hitachi Digital Services is powering smarter platforms for a safer, more sustainable future. For more information on Hitachi Digital Services, please visit the company's website at

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at .

About Envista Holdings Corporation

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Hitachi Digital Services, Menaka Thillaiampalam, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]

HAVAS Red, Melanie Klausner, Executive Vice President, [email protected]

SOURCE Hitachi Digital Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED