Dr. Christine Blaine Named Best Breast Augmentation Surgeon At 2024 Long Island Beauty Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Blaine's recognition underscores her commitment to exceptional patient care, surgical expertise, and natural-looking results in breast enhancement procedures. This prestigious award further solidifies her reputation as one of the leading plastic surgeons in the New York metropolitan area. "I am truly honored to receive this recognition from Beauty Affair Long Island," said Dr. Blaine. "At Blaine Plastic Surgery, we are dedicated to helping our patients achieve their aesthetic goals with personalized care and the highest standards of safety. This award reflects the entire team's commitment to excellence in everything we do."

The 2024 Long Island Beauty Awards ceremony was a night of glamour and celebration, featuring a transformed venue that created an ethereal white wonderland during cocktail hour, followed by an Old Hollywood-inspired ballroom setting. Industry leaders, beauty professionals, and sponsors-including Revision Skincare, CoolPeel by Cartessa, and Galderma-gathered to recognize the best in beauty across Long Island.

Dr. Blaine's breast augmentation procedures are known for their customized approach, taking into account each patient's unique anatomy, personal goals, and desired outcome. As a female plastic surgeon and mother of three, Dr. Blaine brings a distinctive perspective to her practice, offering both technical expertise and empathetic understanding of her patients' concerns.

"Understanding what women want to achieve with breast augmentation is essential to creating beautiful, natural results," Dr. Blaine explained. "Whether my patients are seeking enhancement after pregnancy, reconstruction after cancer, or simply a boost in confidence, my goal is always to create results that look and feel natural while improving their quality of life."

Blaine Plastic Surgery offers a comprehensive range of breast procedures, including augmentation with implants, natural breast enhancement with fat transfer, breast lifts, reductions, and reconstructive surgery. With locations in Manhattan, Huntington, and Staten Island, Dr. Blaine and her all-female staff provide a comfortable, welcoming environment for patients throughout the New York area.

More About Dr. Christine Blaine :

Dr. Christine Blaine, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a board-certified plastic surgeon and native New Yorker who earned her bachelor's degree in Psychobiology from Binghamton University before attending Albany Medical College, where she received the prestigious Brandon Macomber award for excellence in plastic surgery. She completed her residency at Lehigh Valley Hospital, a Level I Trauma Center, focusing on combined general surgery and plastic surgery.

As a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Academy of Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Blaine is committed to staying at the forefront of plastic surgery innovations and techniques. Her academic work has focused on women's decision-making processes concerning breast reconstruction after breast cancer, and she is a published author in the Annals of Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Blaine's commitment to treating patients as whole individuals, addressing both physical and emotional needs, has earned her a loyal patient base and widespread recognition in the field. Her practice, Blaine Plastic Surgery, provides the highest level of comprehensive cosmetic, plastic, and reconstructive care, with a strong focus on enabling patients to achieve their aesthetic goals and improve their well-being.

For more information about Dr. Christine Blaine and Blaine Plastic Surgery, or to schedule a consultation, please visit or call (631) 470-2000.

