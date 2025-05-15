$4.94 Bn Pet Supplements Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: E-Commerce Emerges As Fastest Growing Distribution Channel, Shift Towards Plant-Based And Vegan Supplements
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|313
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.27 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$4.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- Launch of Innovative Plant-Based and Vegan Supplements Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities To Meet Rising Consumer Demand Role of Strategic Alliances in Expanding Pet Supplement Reach Shift Towards Liquid Pet Supplements
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Fressnapf Acquired Arcaplanet Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Acquired FoodScience Petz and Cobasi Merged To Form Brazil's Largest Pet Retailer The Nutriment Company Acquired PETMAN Swedencare Acquired MedVant Vetnique Labs Acquired Lintbells Zenex Animal Health Acquired Ayurvet General Mills Acquired Fera Pets Inc. Gryphon Investors Acquired Vetnique Labs Real Pet Food Company Acquired People for Pets
Companies Featured
- Nestle SA (Purina PetCare Co.) Mars Petcare Inc. Virbac Animal Health Ltd. PetIQ Inc. Archer Daniel Midland Co. Alltech Inc Schell & Kampeter Inc. (Diamond Pet Foods) Merck Animal Health Zoetis Inc. Affinity Petcare S.A EBOS Group Limited Sasaeah Zesty Paws Seek Pet Food Wonderfur Scratch Real Pet Food Co CJ CheilJedang Corp Zenex Animal Health UNICHARM Inaba Petfood Co. Ltd Leadr Pet Nectar of the Dogs ZamiPet PT Trouw Nutrition Indonesia Scarecrow Incorporated Drools Pet Food Private Limited Boehringer Ingelheim FarmaPet Metex Noovistago solutions for pets GmbH Fressnapf Richell Italia S.r.l PetVets TiendaAnimal Trixie Espana Pet Remedy VetUK Pooch And Mutt Grupo Molino Chacabuco Microsules Argentina Laboratory Agroindustrias Baires S.A Laboratorio Drug Pharma Chile Invetec S.A Vetnique Labs Fera Pets Inc General Mills Native Pet PetIQ Greenies Buddy And Lola Nutramax Laboratories, Inc Champion Pet Food Mars Petcare Nestle Purina Petcare Company Microsules Laboratory Grupo Molino Chacabuco Cobasi Petz Agroindustrias Baires S.A Petco Canidae Pet Food Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc Nestle Comfort Click Ltd Vetas Veterinary Products Egy Vet Care RAM For Feed Manufacturing Cagatay Pet Food Egypt BestMate - Grand Cereals Limited Masulas Nigeria Limited PetsGlobal Montego Pet Nutrition Ultra Pet BJK Industries Pet Heaven Maltento Woolworths Holdings Limited Arogya Paw
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Pet Supplements Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment