Westhaven Completes Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of $4.6 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) (“Westhaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,600,000, which includes the full exercise of the agent's option for proceeds of $600,000. Under the Offering, the Company sold (i) 19,022,708 units of the Company (each, a“ Unit ”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,282,725 from the sale of Units, and (ii) 17,165,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as“flow-through shares” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a“ FT Share ”, and collectively with the Units, the“ Offered Securities ”) at a price of $0.135 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $2,317,275 from the sale of FT Shares.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a“ Unit Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“ Warrant ”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a“ Warrant Share ”) at a price of $0.18 at any time on or before May 15, 2027.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the“ Agent ”) acted as sole agent and bookrunner in connection with the Offering. In consideration for their services, the Agent received a cash commission of $276,000 and 2,171,262 non-transferable broker warrants (the“ Broker Warrants ”). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company (each, a“ Broker Share ”) at a price of $0.12 per Broker Share at any time on or before May 15, 2027.

The Offered Securities were sold to purchasers by way of the“accredited investor” exemption under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan and to purchasers in certain offshore jurisdictions. The Unit Shares, Warrants, FT Shares and Warrant Shares issued and issuable from the sale of Offered Securities, and the Broker Shares, are subject to a hold period under Canadian securities laws ending on September 16, 2025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units for working capital and general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale and issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur“Canadian exploration expenses” on the Company's projects in British Columbia and will qualify as“flow-through mining expenditures”, as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (collectively, the“ Qualifying Expenditures ”), which will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026 and renounced to the subscribers under the Offering with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025 in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares. In addition, with respect to British Columbia resident subscribers or those who are eligible individuals under the Income Tax Act (British Columbia), the Qualifying Expenditures will be eligible for the 20% BC mining flow-through share tax credit.

Although the Company announced the possible sale of flow through units of the Company to be sold to charitable purchasers (“ Charity FT Units ”), the Agent and the Company determined not to proceed with the sale of any Charity FT Units.

Related Party Transaction

Members of the Company's management, board of directors and certain other insiders participated in the Offering acquiring an aggregate of 2,459,000 Units for aggregate proceeds of $295,080. The issuance of Units to insiders pursuant to the Offering constitutes a“related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“ MI 61-101 ”). The Company relies on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Offering by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company targeting low sulphidation, high-grade, epithermal style gold mineralization within Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls ~61,512 hectares (~615 square kilometres) within four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose Gold Project is the most advanced property, with an updated 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment that validates the Project's potential as a robust, low cost and high margin 11-year underground gold mining opportunity with average annual life-of-mine gold production of 56,000 ounces and having a Cdn$454 million after-tax NPV6% and 43.2% IRR (base case parameters of US$2,400 per ounce gold, US$28 per ounce silver and CDN/US$ exchange rate of $0.72). Initial capital costs are projected to be Cdn$184 million with a payback period of 2.1 years. Please see Westhaven's news release dated March 3rd, 2025 (Link: March 3, 2025 News Release ) for details of the updated PEA. The technical report supporting this disclosure can be found under the Company's profile on Sedar+ ( ) and on the Company's website. The Shovelnose Gold Project is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, pipelines and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration and development. Qualified Person: The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Fischl, P.Geo, who is a Qualified Person for the Company under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at

