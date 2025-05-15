Connectm Completes Acquisition Of Cambridge Energy Resources, Strengthening Foothold In India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition broadens ConnectM's service offerings into India's high-growth distributed energy and telecom sectors, advancing the Company's global expansion strategy

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the“Company”), a high-growth technology company on the leading edge of the energy economy, today announced it has secured regulatory approval and completed the acquisition of Cambridge Energy Resources Ltd. (CER), an India-based Energy-Management-as-a-Service (EMaaS) provider.

The acquisition provides ConnectM with a strategic beachhead in India's booming distributed energy and telecommunications sectors, solidifying the Company's expansion into one of the world's fastest-growing clean energy and digital infrastructure markets. ConnectM beat out four other bidders in a competitive process to acquire CER in 2021 for INR 120 million ($1.4M) which has fair value assessment at INR 240 million Since winning the bid in 2021, it took an additional three years to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals.

CER's offerings span rooftop solar installations and energy management solutions for telecommunications infrastructure, supporting India's 5G network deployment through clean energy initiatives. With this acquisition, ConnectM gains an established operating presence in India and the ability to immediately participate in two sectors central to India's sustainability and digital growth. The Company will leverage CER's local expertise to deploy its proprietary Home and Building Electrification (HBE) platform and Energy Intelligence Network (EIN) across new projects in the region. ConnectM's full-stack, digital-first approach-proven in its U.S. operations-combined with CER's on-ground capabilities is expected to drive growth in both distributed energy and telecom energy management solutions.

“This is a pivotal step in our international Home and Building Electrification (HBE) expansion,” said Bhaskar Panigrahi, Chairman and CEO of ConnectM.“By adding Cambridge Energy Resources to the ConnectM family, we secure a foothold in one of the world's largest and highest-growth energy and telecommunications markets. We are now positioned to accelerate the deployment of our integrated electrification platform across India, furthering our mission to drive sustainable energy transformation on a global scale.”

The transaction carries significant strategic value for ConnectM and its stockholders. Our India business is growing organically at more than 100% per year. With this CER acquisition, we expect our business from India to grow to 15% of our global revenue in next twelve months ($10M annualized) from 5% it is currently now. CER not only provides an operational base in India but also broadens ConnectM's service offerings into two high-growth domains that align with India's ambitious development goals. India has set a target of reaching 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030, supported by an estimated $384.5 billion in power sector investments, alongside a nationwide 5G rollout. These initiatives are driving robust demand for distributed renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient telecom infrastructure-areas where ConnectM, through CER, is now well positioned to deliver innovative solutions.

This acquisition follows ConnectM's March 26, 2025, announcement of its first HBE project in India and is a key part of the Company's broader strategic expansion into India and international markets. ConnectM plans to continue pursuing opportunities that strengthen its presence in high-growth regions as it scales its HBE platform globally.

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.:

ConnectM is a constellation of companies powering the next generation of electrified equipment, mobility, and distributed energy-thus enabling a faster, smarter transition to a modern energy economy. The Company provides residential and light commercial service providers and original equipment manufacturers with a proprietary Energy Intelligence Network platform to accelerate the transition to all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. Leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, and behavioral economics, ConnectM aims to lower energy costs and reduce carbon emissions globally.

About Cambridge Energy Resources Ltd.:

Cambridge Energy Resources Ltd. (CER) is a privately held Energy-Management-as-a-Service provider based in India. Headquartered in New Delhi, CER delivers integrated clean energy solutions for enterprises and telecom operators, including the development and management of distributed solar projects and the deployment of energy-efficient power systems for 5G telecommunications infrastructure. By offering these services on an outcome-based model, CER helps clients reduce energy costs and carbon footprint while enhancing power reliability across their operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding our future financial performance and our strategy, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "project" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. We caution you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, we caution you that the forward-looking statements regarding the Company contained in this press release are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 18, 2024. Such filing identifies and addresses other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ConnectM is under no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

