JNS Next Adds To Expanding Travel & Tourism Client Roster With Visit Huntington Beach And City Of La Quinta

- Garry Sage, President and CEO, JNS NextPALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JNS Next , a full-service marketing, advertising and creative agency, has just been named agency of record for two premier Southern California destinations, Visit Huntington Beach and the City of La Quinta. Tasked with growing and evolving each destination's national and international marketing, JNS Next will spearhead tourism marketing and community initiatives with the primary goal of driving a strong and positive economic impact on the local community.“A partnership with Huntington Beach (aka Surf City USA) has been in our sights for a long time, as has supporting the City of La Quinta, where this agency was founded over 17 years ago,” said Garry Sage, JNS Next President and CEO.“JNS Next's core values and the team's expertise are perfectly aligned for these partnerships as we are more than ready to continue spreading the word about these destinations and their uniqueness, diverse communities, incredible experiences, energy, colors and flavors to the world.”Visit Huntington BeachFollowing a competitive review process, JNS Next has been selected as Visit Huntington Beach's Agency of Record to lead the creative development and execution of its strategic marketing and brand campaigns to further elevate Huntington Beach as a premier travel destination. JNS Next will work closely with Visit Huntington Beach to enhance its brand presence, drive tourism, and engage both domestic and international travelers through innovative, data-driven campaigns.“VHB remains committed to growing Surf City USAinto a globally recognized brand by sharing the authentic stories of our destination and its people," said Omark A. Holmes, Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Huntington Beach. "Through this new exciting relationship with JNS Next, our collaboration marks an exciting step forward in elevating our creative and marketing efforts, as well as enhancing our ability to attract more visitors and drive meaningful economic impact for Huntington Beach.”City of La QuintaJNS Next was awarded a five-year contract, with a two-year extension opportunity by the City of La Quinta, with the initial focus on developing a more robust and informative outreach plan to residents, visitors, and current and future businesses through economic development efforts."We are incredibly excited to embark on this new partnership with JNS Next," says Marcie Graham, Marketing Manager for the City of La Quinta. "Their expertise in creative strategy aligns perfectly with our city's renewed desire to focus our marketing efforts on two vital areas: enriching our community outreach and significantly boosting tourism. This collaboration presents a fantastic opportunity for us to creatively bring something fresh and dynamic to the table, ensuring La Quinta's unique charm resonates even more deeply with our residents and powerfully attracts visitors to experience all that our beautiful city has to offer."JNS Next thrives in the travel and tourism space with several destinations recently joining the growing client roster in the last three months including SOHO House (The Willows Palm Springs and Le Vallauris), Visit Santa Rosa and Visit Hayfork. With a passion rooted in enabling clients to be creative through radical collaboration, the agency has worked with the following clients on a long-term basis: Visit Greater Palm Springs, Visit Palm Springs, Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau, GO Cal (Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau), BNP Paribas Open, Thompson Palm Springs, Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and more.To learn more about JNS Next and the agency's capabilities, please visit:About JNS Next:JNS Next is a full-service creative and advertising agency founded in 2007 with headquarters in Palm Desert, California. With a team of 34+ communications professionals collaborating on creative programming ideas and execution, JNS Next works with destination marketing organizations (DMOs), city, county and regional marketing organizations, wine, agriculture and tourism regions, hotel/resorts and small businesses. JNS Next provides branding, traditional and digital marketing, advertising, public relations, social media, graphic design, creative campaign development, media planning and buying, and more. JNS Next has team members located in the Greater Palm Springs Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, Phoenix, Seattle, Grand Haven, Denver, Dallas, Austin and Montreal.

