Houzeo Expands Its Footprint In California, Launches A Cutting-Edge Buyer Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app. Houzeo's new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo's Extensive Home Database: With access to over 1.5 million listings nationwide and about 114,900 homes for sale in California , Houzeo's database of homes is in line with Zillow, Redfin, and other major platforms. All listings have high-quality photos and detailed listing info-floor plans, price & property history, street views, virtual tours, must-have filters, and neighborhood insights.2. IntelliSearch: Houzeo's IntelliSearch lets users find homes using natural language phrases. For example, buyers can search“affordable homes in Fresno under $400k” or“homes for sale in San Diego with a pool.” The tool will display exactly what they're looking for.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Houzeo's map filters make it easier than ever for homebuyers to find the most sought-after homes. Whether a buyer is looking for open houses, price drops, brand-new constructions, or homes with no HOA fees, they can simply tap the interactive map and instantly view a curated list of homes matching their criteria.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can book a tour time that fits their schedule with just a few clicks.5. Save Favorite Homes: Before making a move, buyers explore homes in different neighborhoods. With Houzeo's Favorites feature, they can reduce the noise, streamline their home search, and focus on properties that match their taste. This feature makes the shortlisting process easier, especially for multiple owners.6. Contact Agent: Whether you want more details on single-family Sacramento homes for sale or are ready to make an offer on a modest 2.5-bed condo in Riverside, this feature facilitates instant, transparent communication between buyers and agents. Houzeo's 'Contact Agent' feature puts home buyers one click closer to getting answers.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it's related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

