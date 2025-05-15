CTS Technology Solutions Unveils Comprehensive Cybersecurity Stack To Fortify Business Defenses

CTS Logo

- Joshua Futrell, CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CTS Technology Solutions, a cybersecurity solutions leader, proudly announces the launch of its enhanced Cybersecurity Stack-a fully integrated suite of solutions designed to protect businesses from today's ever-evolving cyber threats.

In an era where ransomware, phishing, and sophisticated attacks are on the rise, this cybersecurity stack delivers a layered defense strategy that helps organizations prevent, detect, and respond to threats with speed and confidence.

CTS Cybersecurity Stack Includes:

- Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR): Real-time monitoring and protection of devices-computers, servers, and mobile endpoints-against malware, ransomware, and suspicious behavior.

- Penetration Testing: Expert-led simulated attacks that reveal security gaps in systems, applications, and network infrastructure before malicious actors can exploit them.

- SOC & SIEM (Security Operations Center/Security Information and Event Management): Around-the-clock threat monitoring and incident response, providing centralized oversight of your security environment.

- Security Awareness Training: Regular, engaging education that transforms employees into your first line of defense against phishing, social engineering, and other human-targeted attacks.

- DNS Filtering: Blocks access to dangerous websites and domains, reducing the risk of malware infections and phishing attempts.

- Phishing Campaigns: Controlled simulations that assess how employees react to phishing emails, helping identify vulnerabilities in awareness and training effectiveness.

- Spam Filtering: Removes malicious and unwanted emails to improve inbox safety and reduce exposure to threats.

- Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Strengthens login credentials with multiple forms of verification to protect critical data and systems.

- Email Domain Protection (DMARC, DKIM, SPF): Prevents attackers from spoofing your email domain, helping to safeguard your brand and reduce fraud.

"Our mission has always been to help businesses succeed and remain protected through an always changing technology landscape,” said Joshua Futrell, CEO at CTS Technology Solutions.“This cyber stack is built to give organizations a strong, adaptive defense that covers not just systems, but people and processes too."

With cyber threats growing more sophisticated by the day, CTS Technology Solutions continues to lead the way in delivering proactive, intelligent, and future-ready cybersecurity solutions. By staying on the forefront of threat detection, response, and prevention, they empower organizations to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and resilience.

This comprehensive cybersecurity stack is more than just protection-it's a commitment to innovation, excellence, and securing the future of every business they serve. As the threat landscape evolves, CTS Technology Solutions remains steadfast in its mission to defend, adapt, and lead.

About CTS Technology Solutions:

CTS is the leading provider of Technology Solutions, CMMC & Cybersecurity Consulting, SOC and SIEM, Management Services, Fractional IT, Co-Managed IT, Compliance as a Service and more for businesses nationwide. With unmatched expertise and industry know-how, CTS delivers innovative IT services and best-in-class support to help companies maximize efficiency **and** improve their bottom line. Working closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions to help them stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving technology landscape. To learn more, visit []( )

