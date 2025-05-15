Guests arriving at the Wine Fest with commemorative glass in hand

Summer fun with friends at the Hudson Valley Wine Fest

The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Returns for Its 24th Year

RHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is thrilled to return for its 24th year on September 6th and 7th, 2025, at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in beautiful Rhinebeck, NY. A staple of late summer in the Hudson Valley, this beloved event celebrates New York's vibrant wine and agricultural scene with a weekend full of tastings, shopping, live music, chef demonstrations, and so much more.Since its inception, the festival has remained committed to uplifting local wineries, farms, and artisanal producers. What started with just 22 vendors in a field has grown into a premier weekend event that now draws over 10,000 guests and features more than 300 vendors from New York and beyond.Live Entertainment: Carrie Zazz BandLive Chef DemonstrationsAt the heart of the festival is our Demo Stage, where guests can experience live cooking demos from some of the region's most dynamic culinary personalities:Chef Vincent TropepeChef Marcus GuilianoChef J. JacksonWine enthusiasts won't want to miss sessions with Debbie Gioquindo, the Hudson Valley Wine Goddess.A Festival Full of Flavor & FunIn addition to entertainment and education, the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival offers a chance to:Sample wines from dozens of New York wineriesBrowse hundreds of vendors selling specialty foods, fine crafts, and gourmet goodsEnjoy a variety of food trucks and local fareRelax in the beer tent with cold craft brews and ciderShop for gifts and home goods from artisan makersMeet producers, learn about their process, and take home your favorite bottlesWhether you're a wine connoisseur, foodie, or just looking for a fun day out with friends, the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival has something for everyone.The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is back for its 24th year! Since day one, we've been proud to celebrate and uplift the incredible wineries, farms, and craft beverage makers of the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Join us for another unforgettable weekend of wine, food, and fun-September 6th & 7th at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, NY!🎟️ Tickets on Sale NowGet your tickets today at HudsonValleyWineFestFollow us on social media for the latest updates, vendor highlights, and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.Event Details:What: Hudson Valley Wine & Food FestivalWhen: September 6th & 7th, 2025Where: Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck, NYWebsite:

