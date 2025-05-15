The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Returns For Its 24Th Year
Guests arriving at the Wine Fest with commemorative glass in hand
Summer fun with friends at the Hudson Valley Wine Fest
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Returns for Its 24th YearRHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is thrilled to return for its 24th year on September 6th and 7th, 2025, at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in beautiful Rhinebeck, NY. A staple of late summer in the Hudson Valley, this beloved event celebrates New York's vibrant wine and agricultural scene with a weekend full of tastings, shopping, live music, chef demonstrations, and so much more.
Since its inception, the festival has remained committed to uplifting local wineries, farms, and artisanal producers. What started with just 22 vendors in a field has grown into a premier weekend event that now draws over 10,000 guests and features more than 300 vendors from New York and beyond.
Live Entertainment: Carrie Zazz Band
Live Chef Demonstrations
At the heart of the festival is our Demo Stage, where guests can experience live cooking demos from some of the region's most dynamic culinary personalities:
Chef Vincent Tropepe
Chef Marcus Guiliano
Chef J. Jackson
Wine enthusiasts won't want to miss sessions with Debbie Gioquindo, the Hudson Valley Wine Goddess.
A Festival Full of Flavor & Fun
In addition to entertainment and education, the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival offers a chance to:
Sample wines from dozens of New York wineries
Browse hundreds of vendors selling specialty foods, fine crafts, and gourmet goods
Enjoy a variety of food trucks and local fare
Relax in the beer tent with cold craft brews and cider
Shop for gifts and home goods from artisan makers
Meet producers, learn about their process, and take home your favorite bottles
Whether you're a wine connoisseur, foodie, or just looking for a fun day out with friends, the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival has something for everyone.
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is back for its 24th year! Since day one, we've been proud to celebrate and uplift the incredible wineries, farms, and craft beverage makers of the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Join us for another unforgettable weekend of wine, food, and fun-September 6th & 7th at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, NY!
🎟️ Tickets on Sale Now
Get your tickets today at HudsonValleyWineFest
Follow us on social media for the latest updates, vendor highlights, and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.
Event Details:
What: Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival
When: September 6th & 7th, 2025
Where: Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck, NY
Website:
