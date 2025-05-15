As Turtles Vanish, World Turtle Day® Calls For Urgent Action To Protect Turtles And Tortoises
ATR created and launched to increase respect for and knowledge about one of the world's oldest and most resilient species. For 25 years, World Turtle Day® has inspired people across the globe-from the U.S., Canada, and Australia to India, Greece, and Pakistan-to take“shellfies,” share their love of turtles, and take real action to protect them.
“This year, we want people to have fun with our theme-get moving, dance, and share your love for turtles-but also to remember why we do this work,” said Susan Tellem founder and executive director of ATR.“Turtles and tortoises are in crisis. Without serious efforts to protect them, their joyful 'dance' could come to an end in the wild within the next 50 years.” Despite surviving mass extinctions, turtles and tortoises now face unprecedented human-driven threats. The live food and exotic pet trades continue to thrive globally-including right here in the U.S.-with countless animals suffering in inhumane conditions before dying prematurely.
“Millions of turtles are stacked in filthy markets, left without food or water, and butchered while fully conscious,” said Tellem.“The sale of tiny turtles under four inches has been illegal since 1974, but enforcement remains lax. These small animals often die within weeks, long before their natural lifespan should end.”
How to Take Action and Help Turtles Keep Dancing:
●🐢 Download the free World Turtle Day® Party Pack and host your own celebration-virtual or in person!
●🌍 Find World Turtle Day® Events happening around the globe and join the shellebration.
●🎨 Enjoy Activities for Turtle Lovers of All Ages -fun, educational, and perfect for classrooms or at home.
●👕 Get Your Official World Turtle Day® Gear and show your support in style!
●📱 Follow and like World Turtle Day® on Facebook and Instagram, and share your #Shellfies and dance moves.
For more information, visit
Note: World Turtle Day® is trademarked-please use the registered ® symbol when referencing.
Susan Tellem
American Tortoise Rescue
email us here
