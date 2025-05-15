As Turtles Vanish, World Turtle Day® Calls For Urgent Action To Protect Turtles And Tortoises

- Susan Tellem founder and executive director of American Tortoise RescueMALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American Tortoise Rescue (ATR), a nonprofit organization established in 1990 to protect all species of tortoises and turtles, is“shellebrating” the 25th anniversary of World Turtle Dayon May 23! This year's lively theme,“Dancing Turtles Rock,” reminds us to celebrate these remarkable creatures-but also asks the serious question: will they keep dancing if we don't act now? While we're putting on our dancing shoes, ATR is putting the spotlight on the growing threats pushing turtles and tortoises closer to extinction. From illegal wildlife trafficking and the exotic live food market to habitat destruction and climate change, these ancient survivors-who've roamed the earth for more than 200 million years-are disappearing fast.ATR created and launched to increase respect for and knowledge about one of the world's oldest and most resilient species. For 25 years, World Turtle Dayhas inspired people across the globe-from the U.S., Canada, and Australia to India, Greece, and Pakistan-to take“shellfies,” share their love of turtles, and take real action to protect them.“This year, we want people to have fun with our theme-get moving, dance, and share your love for turtles-but also to remember why we do this work,” said Susan Tellem founder and executive director of ATR.“Turtles and tortoises are in crisis. Without serious efforts to protect them, their joyful 'dance' could come to an end in the wild within the next 50 years.” Despite surviving mass extinctions, turtles and tortoises now face unprecedented human-driven threats. The live food and exotic pet trades continue to thrive globally-including right here in the U.S.-with countless animals suffering in inhumane conditions before dying prematurely.“Millions of turtles are stacked in filthy markets, left without food or water, and butchered while fully conscious,” said Tellem.“The sale of tiny turtles under four inches has been illegal since 1974, but enforcement remains lax. These small animals often die within weeks, long before their natural lifespan should end.”How to Take Action and Help Turtles Keep Dancing:●🐢 Download the free World Turtle DayParty Pack and host your own celebration-virtual or in person!●🌍 Find World Turtle DayEvents happening around the globe and join the shellebration.●🎨 Enjoy Activities for Turtle Lovers of All Ages -fun, educational, and perfect for classrooms or at home.●👕 Get Your Official World Turtle DayGear and show your support in style!●📱 Follow and like World Turtle Dayon Facebook and Instagram, and share your #Shellfies and dance moves.For more information, visitNote: World Turtle Dayis trademarked-please use the registeredsymbol when referencing.

