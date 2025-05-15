Meghalaya To Build Digitally Empowered Youth Population: CM Sangma
"The government is making sustained investments in the IT sector as part of its broader vision to create a digitally empowered and economically self-reliant youth population," said the Chief Minister.
“The presence of global and national IT players is helping to position Meghalaya as a preferred destination for technology businesses. The state has skilled human resources, and the government is supporting IT-enabled services, which will open opportunities for the youth of the state,” the Chief Minister added.
Sangma inaugurated the new office of SIROBILT Software Services Pvt. Ltd., a US-based technology solutions company, at the IT Park in Mawdiangdiang in Shillong.
“SIROBILT's presence in the region marks a significant step forward for our local IT ecosystem. The company plans to recruit up to 300 software professionals, creating valuable opportunities for our youth and boosting employment in the tech sector,” the Chief Minister said.
SIROBILT is the fifth company to set up operations at the Shillong Tech Park. The establishment of the new office marks the full occupancy of Phase I at the IT park.
The expansion of the Shillong Tech Park (Phase – II) will attract more IT companies, start-ups, and the establishment of skill development hubs focused on digital technologies, such as AI, blockchain and cloud computing.
The Chief Minister also informed that the government is supporting start-ups and companies willing to invest in the IT sector.
“Meghalaya's youth are its greatest asset. Through our investments in digital infrastructure, capacity building, and public-private partnerships, we are unlocking their potential and enabling them to be part of the global tech revolution,” the Chief Minister added.
Meanwhile, in a separate function, the Chief Minister also stressed the need for documentation and research and added,“The documentation of seminars in the form of compilations, books or papers is important not only to support the research but they also become the tool of knowledge sharing.”
He also said that the Chief Minister's Research Grant, which supports research studies and announced this program will be expanded further to support more research scholars.
