Gurugram Police Nab Three Bail Jumpers

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, May 15 (IANS) Gurugram Police have arrested three bail jumpers for allegedly failing to appear before the concerned court, police said.

According to the police, in the first case, the accused was identified as Vijay Sheri of Rajendra Park, Gurugram. A case was registered against the accused at the Sector-9A police station in Gurugram.

The second accused was identified as Sonu Pal of Uttar Pradesh. A case was registered against him at the Badshahpur police station.

In the third case, a case was registered against Shokeen, a resident of Nuh. The accused was involved in a theft case, police said.

"The accused were involved in different cases and secured bail from the concerned court but failed to appear on the prescribed date and disobeyed the orders of the court; hence, the above accused were declared as post-bail offenders (bail jumpers)," a spokesperson for the Gurugram police said.

The above-mentioned post-bail jumpers declared by the court were arrested by different teams of Gurugram Police on different days and presented before the court.

Meanwhile, the police have also nabbed three minors accused of their alleged involvement in a house theft case under the Sector-9A police jurisdiction area.

The complainant told the police on May 12 that an unknown accused stole a mobile phone and jewellery from his house in Sector-9A, police said.

Based on the complaint, the police team nabbed the accused on May 13 and recovered two mobile phones and jewellery from their possession. Additionally, the Gurugram Police have also arrested two drug peddlers from two different locations in the city.

The suspects were identified as Chandan Kumar, aka Sandeep, and Aakash Kumar of Bihar. Chandan was arrested on May 13 at Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna, and Akash was arrested on Wednesday at Kapashehra border. Their associate, Sushant Parmer, was arrested on May 12, and over 3 kg of ganja was recovered from his possession.

Four cases under the Excise Act and NDPS Act were registered against Chandan in Gurugram, and one case of theft was registered against Akash in Delhi, police said.