DESERT FINANCIAL FOUNDATION AWARDS $198,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS TO ARIZONA STUDENTS

Sixty-two students receive college scholarships for community service, perseverance and a passion for helping others

PHOENIX, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Foundation awarded 62 Arizona students with college scholarships totaling $198,000 today.

The students, who were celebrated at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix, were selected for their commitment to volunteerism, determination to continue their education, and dedication to building better futures.

The scholarship program includes Community Service Scholarships for high school seniors who volunteer in their communities, Adult Learners Scholarships for adults ages 25 or older who are pursuing certificates or degrees and Passion to Help Scholarships for dependents of Desert Financial team members who give back to their communities through volunteerism. Nearly 200 Arizona students applied.

Since launching the scholarship program in 2015, Desert Financial Foundation has awarded more than $1.7 million to deserving students who are furthering their education to build brighter futures.

"We believe education is a powerful tool for improving financial wellness," said Jeff Meshey, Desert Financial Foundation vice-chair. "These scholarships are just one way we invest in people who are working hard to better their lives, families and communities."

Community Service Scholarships

Twenty-six high school seniors were awarded a total of $84,000 in Community Service Scholarships. Each student completed at least 50 hours of community service in 2024, maintained a minimum 3.0 GPA, demonstrated financial need and is enrolled in an Arizona college or university for Fall 2025.

"My experience volunteering has made me a more empathetic, creative, and attentive person, something which will carry over to all aspects of my future," said Andrew Clough, who volunteered more than 350 hours in 2024 at Billy's Place. An organization dedicated to grief support for children and families, that became near and dear to him after the tragic loss of his father in 2011. "I enjoy working with the younger kids the most as they are incredibly full of energy!"

Together, the 2025 Community Service Scholarship recipients completed more than 4,500 hours of volunteer service last year.

Three standout students were awarded $5,000 scholarships:



Andrew Clough, from Highland Prep in Surprise

Ariana Andarcia Ramirez from Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale Tristan St. Germain from Shadow Ridge High School in Surprise

The remaining 23 recipients received $3,000 scholarships each.

Adult Learners Scholarships

Thirty adults received a combined $96,000 in Adult Learners Scholarships to support their pursuit of higher education. Each recipient is at least 25 years old and currently enrolled in or planning to enroll in an accredited Arizona college, university or certification program for the 2025-2026 school year.

"As a husband to my beautiful wife, father of two, and an aspiring engineer, I am on a journey toward earning an education that will benefit my family, my community, and my future engineering opportunities," said Francisco Lagarda Duarte who is studying mechanical engineering. "I know that it is going to take hard work and dedication, but I am excited to take the journey to gain the experience and knowledge to make transportation safe."



Three adult learners were selected to receive $5,000 scholarships:



Francisco Lagarda Duarte of Peoria

Soyeon Ko of Tempe Tinotenda Mavunga of Phoenix

The remaining 27 adult learners each received $3,000 scholarships.

Passion to Help Scholarships

Desert Financial Foundation also awarded six Passion to Help Scholarships, totaling $18,000. The $3,000 scholarship is offered to dependents of Desert Financial Credit Union, SwitchThink Solutions and Desert Financial Wealth Management employees who volunteered 50 or more hours in 2024, are graduating high school or currently enrolled in college, and are attending an accredited Arizona institution.

Celebration and Support

Each recipient was celebrated during the 2025 Desert Financial Foundation Scholarship Ceremony held at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix on May 7, 2025. In addition to their scholarship awards, students received a gift basket from Desert Financial filled with items to support their educational journey, including Sony headphones, a Hydro Flask water bottle, an Uber gift card, snacks, and school supplies.

To learn more about Desert Financial Foundation's scholarship programs, visit DesertFinancial/Scholarships .

About Desert Financial Foundation Founded in 2015, Desert Financial Foundation supports organizations and individuals in Arizona to strengthen financial capability through education and scholarships. To learn more about how Desert Financial Foundation gives back or to donate, visit DesertFinancial/Foundation .

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union

