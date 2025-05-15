Essentia Organic Mattress Celebrates 20 Years Of Clean Sleep Innovation With Biggest Memorial Day Sale: 25% Off Sitewide + Free Gifts With Mattress Purchase May 15-26

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia Organic Mattress, the leader in organic, wellness-driven sleep technology, is celebrating 20 years of breakthrough innovation with its biggest sale of the season. From May 15 to May 26, shoppers can take advantage of the Memorial Day Sale with 25% off sitewide plus free gifts (up to $699 value) with every mattress purchase.

At the heart of every Essentia mattress is Beyond LatexTM organic foam , a patented formulation that's the only one of its kind. Offering unparalleled pressure relief, spinal support, and breathability-all without springs or petrochemicals-Essentia has redefined what organic comfort truly means. While many "natural" mattresses still rely on metal coils and synthetic materials, Essentia stays true to its mission: cleaner, safer, more outrageously comfortable sleep.

"Our vision has always been to create a mattress that performs for the body while being better for the planet," says Jack Dell'Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia. "Twenty years in, we're proud to lead the organic mattress movement with patented innovations that go beyond green buzzwords and actually deliver better sleep."

Essentia has also expanded its lineup to include new, more accessible models. The Grateful Eight Organic Mattress (starting at $1,699) brings Essentia's signature performance to a broader audience, while the Venti Double-Sided Organic Latex Mattress (starting at $1,199) features a flippable design with a firm and soft side, making it more adaptable to all sleepers. Both models are HSA/FSA eligible , making it even easier to invest in high-performance sleep.

Essentia's Memorial Day Sale includes more than just mattresses-organic pillows, bedding, infant mattresses, and pet beds are all on offer, crafted with the same high standards for health, comfort, and sustainability.

Learn more and shop the Memorial Day Sale at .

About Essentia Organic Mattress

Essentia Organic Mattress is the pioneer behind the world's only Beyond LatexTM organic foam mattress, dedicated to delivering a superior sleep experience that goes beyond comfort. Our patented, non-toxic, and certified organic technology is scientifically designed to extend Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20% to 60%, ensuring you wake up revitalized and ready to seize the day.

As an eco-luxury brand, Essentia is committed to eliminating harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gasses commonly found in synthetic mattresses, offering a clean and safe sleep environment that supports your health and the planet. Our vegan, cruelty-free products are celebrated by professional athletes, health experts, and eco-conscious consumers who refuse to compromise on quality or sustainability.

At Essentia, we pour our energy into creating the most advanced sleep solutions, so you can pour yours into living your most vibrant life. Discover the Essentia difference and experience sleep like never before. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED