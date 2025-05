KBR Announces Dividend Declaration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 13, 2025.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Jamie DuBray

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

...

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

...