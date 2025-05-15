Academy Of Interpretation Launches Professional Medical Interpreting (PMI) Training Of Trainers Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live Presentations Began in March 2025 with Licensing Opportunities for Partner Organizations

TYSONS, Va., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated Training of Trainers (ToT) for the Professional Medical Interpreter (PMI) course. The first class debut was this past March, and this initiative aims to empower language professionals and organizations with the skills, tools, and strategies to deliver AOI's signature PMI course and elevate the standards of medical interpretation nationwide.

The PMI course is widely recognized for preparing interpreters to meet the rigorous demands of healthcare settings by developing essential skills in medical terminology, ethics, and real-time interpretation techniques. The new Training of Trainers program will prepare qualified educators with in-depth knowledge and teaching methods to guide future interpreters successfully.

The AOI offers flexible licensing packages for educational institutions, healthcare providers, and language service companies interested in incorporating PMI training into their professional development programs. The ToT is a hybrid program and includes asynchronous material and live sessions with trainers. Partners will gain exclusive access to:



Comprehensive training materials and instructional guides

Expert-led workshops and support sessions Certification options for both trainers and their students



Sameh Abdelkader, Director of Education at the AOI, shared, "We are thrilled to launch this program and expand the reach of high-quality interpreter training through strong partnerships. By empowering other organizations to teach PMI, we aim to set a new standard for medical interpreting excellence and improve patient outcomes through better communication."

The ToT initiative helps organizations meet the growing demand for qualified medical interpreters and strengthens their role in shaping the next generation of language professionals.

Maria Teresa Buendia, Assistant Director of Education at AOI, added, "This program is designed to create a ripple effect of knowledge and expertise in the field of medical interpretation. We've just signed our first licensing agreement, and they already have a full class. We look forward to working with other organizations that share our passion for bridging language barriers in healthcare."

Organizations interested in learning more about licensing opportunities are encouraged to contact AOI at ... or visit

About the Academy of Interpretation:

The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) is a leading organization in the language services industry, dedicated to professionalizing the field and maintaining high-quality standards. AOI offers education, training, and credentialing to interpreters, translators, and language professionals to ensure effective communication across linguistic and cultural divides.

Media Contact:

Academy of Interpretation

(703) 650-9815

...

