Supernatural New Adult Thriller Combines Dark Family Secrets, A Mysterious Island, And Dark Fantasy Elements Into A Can’T-Miss Read

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of THE ROYAL SANGUINE: ISLE OF MIST

Charleston, SC, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When 22-year-old Samara's estranged grandmother passes away, it's up to her to travel to the homestead on New Thera, a remote island covered in mist. The young sommelier's life turns upside down when she discovers the shocking reality: a sizable inheritance will go to her if she chooses to live on the island for one year.

Samara, up to the challenge, decides to stay-despite the wishes of her mother and the secrets starting to swirl around her family name. It's not long before the island's strange goings-on-like the bi-weekly blood drive, the dense, ever-present fog, and the rumors of her late grandmother practicing witchcraft-show Samara a taste of what she'll face for the next 12 months.

As days pass and Samara finds her place on the island, she explores beyond the fabled Hell's Gate, unraveling the true nature of the island's mist and the incredible secret it hides.

Now she must decide: Will she stay and claim her heritage? And . . . could she even leave if she wanted to?

Fans of the Vampire Chronicles and Discovery of Witches will delight in The Royal Sanguine: Isle of Mist that promises darkness, fun, and a coming-of-age story tailor-made for LGBTQ+ audiences.

The Royal Sanguine: Isle of Mist is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Text>Barnes and . For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Instagram: @sianolena

Twitter: @LenaSiano

About the Author:

Lena Siano grew up in the small town of Cosmopolis, Washington. For those wondering, yes, this is a real place. Coming from an Italian family on her mother's side and an English family on her father's, her family is the most essential thing in her life. Miss. Siano's late grandmother, Lena, was not just her everything; she was the guiding light in her life, and her absence is deeply felt. She is also an avid collector of old coins and movie memorabilia.

Media Contact: Lena Siano, ...

Available for interviews: Author, Lena Siano

Attachment

Text>The Royal Sanguine: Isle of Mist

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing ...