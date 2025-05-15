Arctic Wolf Launches Incident360 Retainer To Redefine Cyber Incident Readiness And Response

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering delivers end-to-end incident coverage, streamlined readiness, and up to 70% cost savings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the launch of the Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer , a new offering that combines proactive incident readiness with full-scope incident response coverage. Designed to replace outdated service-hour retainers that can be costly and slow down the incident response process, the Incident360 Retainer gives organizations cost certainty, flexibility, and the ability to respond with confidence and speed. In the event of a major incident, customers can realize up to 70 percent savings compared to standard market pricing.

Legacy incident response retainers force organizations to guess in advance how many service hours they'll need to prepare for and recover from a cyberattack. This creates a risky tradeoff: either invest hours upfront in readiness and risk not having enough left when an attack hits or save hours for emergencies and delay critical preparation. The Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer removes that compromise by offering end-to-end coverage for one major incident, expert-led readiness activities, and industry-leading response times with SLAs as fast as one hour.

“Threat actors are moving faster than ever, and the rise of AI-enhanced attacks is accelerating the speed, scale, and complexity of cyber threats,” said Dan Schiappa, president, technology and services, Arctic Wolf.“For most organizations, it's no longer a question of if, but when a severe cyberattack will occur. The Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer gives customers the ability to prepare with confidence and respond without hesitation. There is no need to ration service hours or choose between readiness and response. It's a smarter, more resilient way to stay ahead of modern threats.”

Key features of the Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer include:



IR Dashboard and Planner: A centralized interface to initiate emergency IR engagements, manage readiness activities, and create or update an IR plan. Helps organizations to identify key contacts, organize asset information, track planning progress, and securely store documentation off-network.

Cyber Resilience Assessment: Maps an organization's security posture against leading frameworks such as NIST CSF 1.1/2.0 and CIS Critical Controls v8. Allows internal teams to prioritize improvements and generates an insurability rating can be shared with cyber insurance brokers to support better coverage and renewal outcomes.

Incident-Specific Runbooks: Expert-developed, step-by-step workflows for high-risk incident types, including ransomware and business email compromise (BEC). Expert Guidance (Incident360 Retainer Plus only): Arctic Wolf experts guide internal teams through a tailored incident scenario and provide one-on-one sessions to build or review an IR plan and assess Cyber Resilience Assessment results.

Arctic Wolf Incident Response is trusted by thousands of organizations to manage and recover from some of the most complex cyber events. The team brings deep expertise across forensic investigation, containment and eradication, threat actor negotiation, and full business restoration. On average, Arctic Wolf Incident Response reduces ransomware demands by 92 percent and help organizations recover 15 percent faster than the industry average. This performance has earned Arctic Wolf a place on more than 30 global insurance panels and preferred status with leading cyber insurance providers, making it a trusted partner when every second counts.

Cyber insurance providers and the reseller community rely on Arctic Wolf to deliver expert response in the moments that matter most. If you're part of the insurance or channel ecosystem, apply to the Arctic Wolf Partner Program to learn how we can enhance your response capabilities and better protect your customers.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform operates at a massive scale and combines the power of artificial intelligence with world-class security experts to provide 24×7 monitoring, detection, response, and risk management. We make security work!

