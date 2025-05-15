Greystone Provides $80 Million In Bridge Financing For Multifamily Property In New Jersey
Meridia Roselle Park 10 contains 325 units and amenities including on-site parking, in-unit washer/dryers, and features Keyless LATCH access. The Greystone bridge loan includes a 2-year term at a floating rate and has full-term interest-only.
“It's rewarding to support Capodagli's continued growth-not only as a company, but as a force for delivering much-needed, quality housing across New Jersey's emerging neighborhoods. Even as they scale, they remain grounded in their mission of Building on Belonging, which continues to set them apart,” said Miryam Reinitz-Kops.
“We are proud to have successfully closed another well-executed transaction, financing for our exceptional asset in Roselle Park. It has been a pleasure collaborating with the Township of Roselle Park and Greystone to bring our vision of high quality, affordably priced housing to the community,” said John Longo, CIO, Capodagli Property Company.
About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .
About Capodagli
Founded in 1970, Capodagli Property Company is a privately held commercial real estate development and management firm owned by George Capodagli. The company has established itself as a leader in transforming barren parcels into vibrant, thriving communities. Their commitment to redevelopment has made a significant impact on the areas they serve.
PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment