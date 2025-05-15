Sollah Interactive Launches Why It Matters Micro-Learning Series For Fast, Flexible Workplace Training

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Everyday work moments become skill-building opportunities with Sollah's bite-sized, high-impact learning solution, solving the skill gap one micro-lesson at a time.

Des Moines, Iowa , May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading workplace training and development provider Sollah Interactive LLC has unveiled its latest offering: Why It MattersTM, a micro-learning series designed to meet the growing demand for effective yet flexible employee upskilling solutions.





Bob Chonka and Jon Gannis, founders of Sollah Interactive





As companies across industries grapple with talent shortages and shifting workforce expectations, the Why It MattersTM series is an innovative – and timely – addition to Sollah's award-winning training portfolio, which has a legacy of over five million learners.

Reduced time off-the-job with microbursts of impactful learning

Why It MattersTM is Sollah's answer to a global workplace challenge: how to upskill and re-skill employees efficiently in a high-pressure and time-poor work environment.

Unlike traditional training programs that require hours away from core responsibilities, Why It MattersTM delivers high-impact, bite-sized training content that fits easily into busy schedules. By breaking down information into digestible pieces, it boosts long-term retention and encourages continuous learning, while being cost-effective and scalable for organizations – making it a powerful tool for improving workforce performance.

Better employee engagement through relevant, real-world learning

Built around real-world workplace scenarios, the series leverages Sollah's signature interactive storytelling – a key part of its approach to adult learning – to target a single workplace challenge or skill and drive change, one behavior at a time.

Each module uses the company's proven 'E + I = C' formula (Emotion plus Information equals Communication) to engage learners emotionally, while delivering information in memorable, actionable formats.

“Micro-learning turns everyday moments into upskilling opportunities, building stronger teams, one skill at a time,” says Bob Chonka, Executive Member of Sollah Interactive.“The future of work demands continuous growth. Micro-learning empowers organizations to meet that future – skill by skill, moment by moment.”

Immediate skill application opportunities

The series is built for versatility – ideal for onboarding or performance improvement plans (PIPs), just-in-time coaching, proactive culture-building initiatives, new manager development, or navigating team dynamics. This 'problem-first' approach ensures each learning moment is relevant and immediately actionable, helping teams solve real issues in real time.

Strengthened organizational culture, backed by research

Research shows that the micro-learning format significantly boosts both employee retention and engagement:



Organizations that implement micro-learning report 50% higher engagement and a 17% increase in job satisfaction among employees.

Micro-learning can boost retention rates by 25% to 60%, ensuring learners retain crucial information long term. Employees using a mobile micro-learning platform spend between 45% and 80% less time training, with no loss of comprehension.

“When talent is hard to find, upskilling the team you have with tools like micro-learning is the smartest investment you can make,” adds Jon Grannis, Executive Member of Sollah Interactive.“Upskilling through micro-learning isn't just a strategy – it's a necessity. In a fast-changing workplace, bite-sized, targeted learning keeps your people agile, engaged and ready for what's next.”

Find out more about Sollah Interactive at .

About Sollah Interactive

Sollah Interactive provides fast, flexible workplace compliance and soft skills training solutions. The team behind Sollah know that the right training is key in creating an optimized workforce. Their clients need to be able to develop and deliver effective employee and leadership training to address new challenges and opportunities immediately. Sollah Interactive specializes in creating high-quality, cinematic training content that maximizes human potential within organizations. With a focus on adult learning principles and knowledge transfer, Sollah has trained over 5 million employees across various industries. Their award-winning content (including multiple Telly Awards – 'the Oscars of their industry') employs a unique 'E + I = C' formula that ensures maximum knowledge retention and behavior change.





