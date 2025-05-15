Rev. Jodi Suson's Book Provides A Path To Focus On Toxic Free Solutions And Reclaim The Mind Body & Spirit

Each photo is Rev. Jodi L. Suson during her health journey. You can benefit From Rev. Jodi's Health Journey From Misdiagnosis To Self-Empowerment. The first picture, she is a body builder who could bench 185 pounds, the second photo she was misdiagnosed

- Rev. Jodi L. SusonMARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rev. Jodi L. Suson's book, Emotional Healing Toxic-Free Living, provides valuable health insights that promote holistic wellness in order to Reclaim The Mind, Body & Spirit. The book is eye-opening as it offers a spiritual path for honoring the body as sacred space, which translates to self-healing, self-acceptance, self-love, and driving home the importance of forgiveness, gratitude, and leading from love.‬‬‬‬‬‬Readers will be inspired to help themselves avoid the ‬trials and tribulations that nearly took Rev. Jodi's life, more than once. Instead of succumbing to illness, she beats the odds and rises from the ashes. Through her practice of Divine Intervention Spontaneous Remission, NLP, Healthy Lifestyle choices, and various holistic health modalities, she shines her light, paving the path for others to shine their light too!‬"The book, reframes mental health in a way the mainstream medical model often overlooks. Rev. Jodi sheds light on how chronic exposure to harmful chemicals and frequencies can fracture the human spirit, leading to what some call mental illness-but what she reveals as spiritual and energetic disruption. Her commitment to shifting the paradigm from“Poisonous Pills & Produce to Plants & PrayersTM” is revolutionary and aligned with the principles of neuroplasticity, coherence, and the mind-body connection. Through her lived experience and divinely downloaded wisdom, she empowers readers to take back control of their mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing.Emotional Healing Toxic Free Living isn't just a book-it's a roadmap to conscious living. With practical tools, a comprehensive workbook, and inspiring insights from some of the brightest minds in brain and body wellness, Rev. Jodi offers a path to transformation that begins with honoring the sacredness of the self. If you're ready to break free from toxic patterns and step into your highest potential, this book is your invitation. I proudly stand with Rev. Jodi in her mission to bring light, healing, and divine intelligence to a world that desperately needs it." - endorsement by Dr. Patrick Porter - CEO BrainTapThe book is also endorsed by world leaders in Brain Health, Mental Health, Natural Health, and Quantum Energy... including, Jeramy Freeman, CEO Freeman Formula and Pixar's inspiration for Mr. Incredible, Dr. Michelle Kukla, Healthy Living Counseling Center, and Board Vice President for PAVE , Dr. Stephen Spencer, ND, of ProTouch Rehab, and Dr. Doug Lehrer, Cellular Resonance.Rev. Jodi is a former gymnast and bodybuilder at ‬Barrington High School in Barrington, IL, Graduate of DePaul University, IL and Lake Forest Graduate School of Management, IL.Purchase the new book at Amazon or on the Suson Esentials website.Learn more about Rev. Jodi by listening to the Podcast, Self-Cell Care .A portion of each sale will be donated to the Environmental Working Group, Environmental Health Trust, The Organic Consumers Association, Alliance for Natural Health, PAVE, and Erin's Law. Each has provided the community with the information needed to make informed choices about navigating the toxic environment to avoid or mitigate over exposure to harmful chemicals.Rev. Jodi L. Suson practices NLP, Lifestyle Coaching, Red Light Therapy, and Divine Intervention at her NEW location in Marietta Georgia. Find her at Hart Chiropractic and Wellness Center, 216 Washington Street, Marietta, GA. 30060. Schedule a discovery call with Rev. Jodi Today. Rev. Jodi Suson is available for speaking engagements, corporate training, and 1:1 coaching.

