CREDAI Andhra Pradesh Steps Forward For Amravati's Growth - Hydromo Supports

VIJAYAWADA, ANDRAPRADESH, INDIA, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI Andhra Pradesh) welcomed its new leadership team for the 2025–2027 term at the“Crowning the Torchbearers” event, held on May 13 at Novotel, Vijayawada.With an eye towards the capital city, Amravati, the event brought together real estate leaders, government dignitaries, and industry players to celebrate the commitment of the incoming team to propel the next phase of development and innovation in Andhra Pradesh.As described by the Chief Guest of the event, Honourable Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Sri Ponguru Narayana, and underlined also by Sri Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Human Resources Development, IT and Electronics and RTG at Davos earlier this year, the vision for Amravati's development stresses a bold and forward-looking approach to urban planning and infrastructure. CREDAI Andhra Pradesh, under its new leadership, is poised to be a key driving force in translating this vision into tangible progress on the ground.Assisting in the transformative journey is Hydromo , one of the quickest emerging companies in Telangana & AP that focuses on water and wastewater management along with renewable energy solutions. As one of the official sponsors for the“Crowning the Torchbearers” event during CREDAI Andhra Pradesh, Hydromo once again demonstrated its commitment towards sustainable real estate development in the region.Hydromo assists builders with integrated one-stop and real infrastructure solutions, including lifts. This enables project execution beginning from the base. With Hydromo's support, aligned to CREDAI's objectives, real builders are equipped with sustainable systems that support effective cost and resource management and environmental regulations.“It's an honour to support CREDAI Andhra Pradesh in this exciting chapter. We believe sustainable infrastructure is an absolute necessity in this day and age. Together, we can redefine how modern cities like Amravati are built,” said Jayakrishna Chadalawada, Hydromo's Chief Managing Director & Founder.Now, with a dynamic new leadership at the helm of CREDAI AP and the support of innovative partners like Hydromo, the stage is set for significant advancements in Amravati's infrastructure development, paving the way for a vibrant and sustainable urban future.

