Honoring Surviving WWII Veterans At Woodward Field On June 7Th

Honoring the Heroes: Surviving World War II Veterans to Be Honored at Woodward Field on June 7th

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A special event honoring the bravery and sacrifices of surviving World War II veterans will be held on June 7th, 2025, from Noon to 2 PM at Woodward Field, located at 2203 Airline Drive, Camden, SC. Proudly sponsored by Rick Mantei and The Mantei Charitable Fund , the event will celebrate the legacy of these remarkable individuals who served in the armed forces during one of the most defining conflicts in history.Organizers are actively seeking more World War II veterans to attend this historic event.Why Should Veterans Attend?This event offers World War II veterans the chance to be recognized for their tremendous sacrifices, meet fellow veterans from their era, and reflect on their shared experiences. It will also be a fun and celebratory day, with free plane rides, the opportunity to see vintage planes, and a ride in a 1922 Roadster. The event promises to be a memorable occasion filled with camaraderie, food, and recognition of the service and sacrifices of our veterans.Event Highlights:This event will feature a range of activities to honor the veterans' service:. Speeches: Rick Mantei and Congressman Joe Wilson will deliver brief speeches thanking the veterans for their sacrifices.. Color Guard: A color guard will be present for a flag ceremony to pay respects.. Vintage Plane Display & 1922 Roadster Ride: There will be vintage WWII planes on display. Veterans will also have the opportunity to take a ride around the airfield in Rick's 1922 Roadster.. Food and Drinks: Enjoy refreshments, food, and drinks as you celebrate with fellow veterans.Event Sponsorship:This special event is proudly sponsored by Rick Mantei and The Mantei Charitable Fund, who are dedicated to honoring those who served our country. Rick's commitment to veterans and their families continues through this event and his ongoing support for those who have served.For more information, and/or to be included in the event, please reach out to Rick Mantei at 803-414-2549 or Erin Miller at ....About Rick Mantei:Rick Mantei is a distinguished veteran with extensive military experience. He graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1976 with a degree in civil engineering and went on to serve as a pilot instructor and pilot with the U.S. Air Force. Over the course of his career, Mantei completed three dozen combat missions, including a tour during Operation Desert Storm. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and retired from the South Carolina Air National Guard in 1997. His service has been recognized with multiple awards, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and five Air Medals.In addition to his military service, Mantei has been actively involved in veteran organizations and community service initiatives. He is a member of various veteran organizations, including the American Legion and Warbirds of America, and has been honored as Veteran of the Week by the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs.Learn more at rickmanteiAbout the Mantei Charitable FundThe Mantei Charitable Fund, founded by Rick and Lisa Mantei, is dedicated to supporting impactful initiatives that uplift individuals, veterans, and communities. From education and youth development to veteran outreach and aviation-based experiences, the Fund seeks to inspire, empower, and provide meaningful opportunities for growth. Through hands-on involvement and strategic giving, the Mantei Charitable Fund is committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of those it serves.Learn more at manteicharitablefund

Rick Mantei

The Mantei Charitable Fund

+1 803-414-2549

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.