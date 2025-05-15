Maulana Azad National Urdu University Cancels Mou With Turkish Institute

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 15 (IANS) Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has announced the cancellation of its academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yunus Emre Institute of Turkey in the wake of Turkey's support to Pakistan in the recent Indo-Pak conflict following the terror attack at Pahalgam.

The University said on Thursday that the decision has been taken in protest against Turkey's support for Pakistan in the backdrop of Indo-Pak tensions.

MANUU had signed an MoU with Yunus Emre Institute last year for a period of five years, under which a diploma in Turkish language was started at the School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, MANUU.

Services of a Visiting Professor were hired for this. The university said in a statement that the visiting Professor from Turkey has already returned to his country.

The MoU was signed on January 2, 2024 in the presence of MANUU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan. MANUU Registrar Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed and Consul General of Turkiye Orhan Yalman Okan, on behalf of Yunus Emre Institute, signed the MoU.

Yunus Emre Institute is a world-wide non-profit organisation created by the Turkish government in 2007. Named after the famous 14th century poet Yunus Emre, it aims to promote the Turkish language and the culture around the world.

It was announced after signing of the MoU that the collaborative effort will enable exchange visits between members of their academic and administrative staff for delivering lectures, engaging in research, developing joint projects and establishing cultural activities.

It was also stated that MoU will also facilitate exchanging students, exchange of resident and non-resident faculty members, project development and implementation, capacity building related to the educational, academic, cultural and scientific matters, primarily in science diplomacy, providing technical assistance as may be required, within the scope of University missions and Academic and Scientific Cooperation Project of Turkey.

MANUU cancelled the MoU on a day when Centre revoked security clearance to Turkey's Celebi Airport Services Pvt Ltd. This arm of Celebi Aviation was engaged in ground handling at passenger and cargo terminals in Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad.

The Civil Aviation Ministry revoked the clearance with immediate effect in the interest of national security.

Several prominent Indian universities have suspended their academic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Turkey, citing national security concerns. Jamia Millia Islamia in a statement on Thursday also announced the immediate suspension of all MoUs with any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Turkiye.

In a post on X, the university said:“Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Turkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders. Jamia Millia Islamia stands firmly with the Nation.”

The move comes after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) suspended its own MoU with Inonu University in Turkey.