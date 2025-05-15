UK In Talks With Several Countries To Set Up 'Return Hubs' For Asylum Seekers

MENAFN - IANS) Tirana, May 15 (IANS) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday announced that the United Kingdom is in talks with several countries to set up 'return hubs' for failed asylum seekers while they await deportation.

"We are in talks with a number of countries about return hubs. I see them as a really important innovation," Starmer said at a news conference alongside Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama during his first official visit to the country.

Later, he took to his social media handles, asserting that the UK would work together with Albania on deterring, detecting, and returning illegal migrants.

"Working together with Albania, we will deter, detect, and return illegal migrants. By tackling illegal migration overseas and smashing the gangs at source, we're making our streets safer and easing pressure on public services. That's my Plan for Change in action," Starmer posted on X.

The British PM's office highlighted that as part of an enhanced strategic partnership, Starmer and Edi Rama are expected to agree to go further on clamping down on people smuggling, supporting human trafficking victims and ensuring Albanians deported home do not attempt a second journey.

"Global challenges need shared solutions, and the work the UK and Albania is doing together is delivering security for working people in both countries. And our joint work to deter, detect and return illegal migrants is a further proof that intervening upstream to protect British shores and secure our borders is the right approach," said Starmer.

"Every step we take to tackle illegal migration overseas, cripple the criminal networks that facilitate it and stem the finance streams that fund it is delivering safer streets in the UK, and reducing the strain on taxpayer funded services. But we cannot take this action alone, through closer partnerships and greater cooperation, we are creating real change with our partners across Europe and delivering on our Plan for Change," the British PM added.

Earlier this week, Starmer said that the UK risks becoming an "island of strangers" without stronger and stricter immigration curbs.

Starmer made the comment while addressing media on the Immigration White Paper where he also announced that the residency period required to obtain permanent settlement in Britain has been extended from five to 10 years.

"In a diverse nation like ours, and I celebrate that, these rules become even more important. Without them, we risk becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together," Starmer stated.