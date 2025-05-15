403
CABSAT, Integrate Middle East & Satexpo 2025 Draw 32,000+ Attendees, Cementing Dubai's Status As Global Hub For Media, Pro AV & Space Innovation
UAE,May 2025: The 2025 editions of CABSAT and Integrate Middle East, and the debut edition of SATExpo Middle East, concluded on 15 May (Thursday), consolidating their position as leading platforms respectively for innovation and collaboration in the broadcast technology, Pro AV and satellite space economy industries. The flagship gatherings at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) brought together global innovators, industry thought leaders, and the latest technologies and solutions, reinforcing the UAE's position as a hub for content creation, entertainment, space tech, and next-gen Pro AV solutions. A convergence of innovation and collaboration: The trio of events, organised by DWTC, brought together 820+ brands from 120+ countries, and welcomed country pavilions from China, France, Germany and the UK, along with 190 speakers shaping the future of their sectors at the CABSAT Content Conference and the SATExpo Summit. Highlights included:
The three events brought together 820+ exhibiting brands from 120+ countries and 190 high-level speakers
CABSAT 2025: The 31st edition of the premier broadcast and media event unveiled AI-driven breakthroughs, from fully automated broadcast solutions (like SI Media's Costanza AI that can automate speech to text) to exploring next-gen sports broadcasting trends at the show's Content Congress, as the MENA sports media market is projected to hit $6.5 billion by 2027.
Integrate Middle East 2025: Pro AV innovations took centre stage at the third edition, featuring adaptive digital signage, immersive audio-visual tools (such as a world first with BOYA's AI-powered wireless mics), and smart venue technologies revolutionising urban infrastructure.
SATExpo Middle East 2025: The debut satellite and space expo spotlighted AI-powered satellite advancements, strategic collaborations (like ABS and SpaceBridge coming together to improve managed data services across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and eSports racing powered by Eutelsat satellite connectivity, alongside critical discussions at the SATExpo Summit on orbital sustainability, led by Astroscale's Aya Iwamoto, Vice President, Strategy and Policy.
