ISM REPORTS ECONOMIC ACTIVITY TO BE FLAT THROUGH 2025
|
Operating Rate
|
|
Manufacturing
|
Services
|
|
May
|
Dec
|
May
|
May
2024
|
Dec
2024
|
May
2025
|
90%+
|
40 %
|
40 %
|
37 %
|
54 %
|
55 %
|
49 %
|
50%-89%
|
57 %
|
57 %
|
55 %
|
45 %
|
43 %
|
48 %
|
Below 50%
|
3 %
|
3 %
|
8 %
|
1 %
|
2 %
|
3 %
|
Overall Average
|
82.8 %
|
82.3 %
|
79.2 %
|
88.6 %
|
87.4 %
|
86.5 %
PRODUCTION CAPACITY
Manufacturing
Production capacity is expected to increase 1.8 percent in 2025. In December, panelists reported an increase of 1.7 percentage points for 2024 and projected an increase of 4 percent this year. Twenty-seven percent of respondents expect capacity increases of, on average, 15.6 percent; 17 percent expect decreases of, on average, 14.6 percent; and 56 percent expect no change. The 13 industries expecting production capacity increases for 2025 - listed in order - are: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Primary Metals; Fabricated Metal Products; Paper Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Chemical Products; Machinery; and Transportation Equipment.
|
Manufacturing Production Capacity
|
|
For 2024
|
For 2025
|
For 2025
|
|
Reported
|
Magnitude
|
Predicted
Dec 2024
|
Magnitude
|
Predicted
|
Magnitude
|
Higher
|
28 %
|
+10.6 %
|
46 %
|
+9.7 %
|
27 %
|
+15.6 %
|
Same
|
60 %
|
NA
|
50 %
|
NA
|
56 %
|
NA
|
Lower
|
12 %
|
-9.7 %
|
4 %
|
-8.5 %
|
17 %
|
-14.6 %
|
Net Average
|
|
+1.7 %
|
|
+4.0 %
|
|
+1.8 %
Services
The capacity to produce products or provide services in the services sector is expected to decrease 1.1 percent in 2025. This compares to an increase of 3.2 percent reported for 2024 and a December projection of a 2.8-percent increase for this year. Eighteen percent of services respondents expect their capacity for 2025 to increase, on average, 10 percent, and 12 percent foresee capacity decreasing, on average, 24.7 percent. Seventy percent expect no change in capacity. The 11 industries expecting production capacity increases for 2025 - listed in order - are: Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Accommodation & Food Services; Information; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Mining; Utilities; Construction; Wholesale Trade; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Finance & Insurance; and Health Care & Social Assistance.
|
Services Production or Provision Capacity
|
|
For 2024
|
For 2025
|
For 2025
|
|
Reported
Dec 2024
|
Magnitude
|
Predicted
Dec 2024
|
Magnitude
|
Predicted
|
Magnitude
|
Higher
|
31 %
|
+10.9 %
|
37 %
|
+7.9 %
|
18 %
|
+10.0 %
|
Same
|
66 %
|
NA
|
61 %
|
NA
|
70 %
|
NA
|
Lower
|
3 %
|
-7.6 %
|
2 %
|
-6.4 %
|
12 %
|
-24.7 %
|
Net Average
|
|
+3.2 %
|
|
+2.8 %
|
|
-1.1 %
PREDICTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES - 2025 vs. 2024
Manufacturing
Survey respondents expect a 1.3-percent decrease in capital expenditures in 2025, much lower than the 5.2 percent increase forecast by the panel in December. Sixteen percent of respondents predict increased (on average, 25.7 percent) capital expenditures in 2025, 21 percent said their capital spending would decrease (on average, 26.3 percent), and 63 percent expect no change. The seven industries expecting capital expenditure increases for 2025 - listed in order - are: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Primary Metals; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Paper Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; and Computer & Electronic Products.
Services
This year, services purchasing and supply executives expect capital expenditures to decrease 3.3 percent compared to 2024. The 15 percent of respondents expecting to spend more predict an average increase of 13.3 percent, 23 percent anticipate an average decrease of 23.5 percent, and 62 percent expect no change in capital expenditures in 2025. The five industries expecting an increase in capital expenditures are: Utilities; Retail Trade; Health Care & Social Assistance; Mining; and Other Services.
|
Predicted Capital Expenditures 2025 vs. 2024
|
|
Manufacturing
|
Services
|
|
Predicted
Dec 2024
|
Predicted
|
Magnitude
|
Predicted
Dec 2024
|
Predicted
|
Magnitude
|
Higher
|
35 %
|
16 %
|
+25.7 %
|
33 %
|
15 %
|
+13.3 %
|
Same
|
43 %
|
63 %
|
NA
|
50 %
|
62 %
|
NA
|
Lower
|
22 %
|
21 %
|
-26.3 %
|
17 %
|
23 %
|
-23.5 %
|
Net Average
|
+5.2 %
|
|
-1.3 %
|
+5.1 %
|
|
-3.3 %
PRICES - Changes Between End of 2024 and May 2025
Manufacturing
In the December forecast, respondents predicted an increase of 3 percent in prices paid during the first four months of 2025; they now report prices increased by 4.7 percent. The 57 percent who say their prices are higher now than at the end of 2024 report an average increase of 9.3 percent, while 6 percent reported lower prices (by 9.2 percent, on average). The remaining 37 percent indicated no change for the period. Seventeen manufacturing industries reported an increase in prices paid for the first part of 2025, listed in order: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Furniture & Related Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Textile Mills; Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Primary Metals; Wood Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Paper Products; and Chemical Products.
Services
Services respondents report that purchases during the first four months of this year cost an average of 4.3 percent more than at the end of 2024. This is the same percentage increase predicted in December. Fifty-two percent of services respondents report that prices increased, on average, 8.8 percent; 3 percent report price decreases of, on average, 6.2 percent; and 45 percent indicate no change. All 18 industries reported an increase in prices paid in the first part of 2025, listed in: Management of Companies & Support Services; Wholesale Trade; Other Services; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Accommodation & Food Services; Construction; Information; Retail Trade; Transportation & Warehousing; Public Administration; Finance & Insurance; Educational Services; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Health Care & Social Assistance; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Utilities; Mining; and Real Estate, Rental & Leasing.
|
Prices - Changes Between End of 2024 and May 2025
|
|
Manufacturing
|
Services
|
|
Predicted
Dec 2024
|
Reported
|
Magnitude
|
Predicted
Dec 2024
|
Reported
|
Magnitude
|
Higher
|
59 %
|
57 %
|
+9.3 %
|
60 %
|
52 %
|
+8.8 %
|
Same
|
28 %
|
37 %
|
NA
|
30 %
|
45 %
|
NA
|
Lower
|
13 %
|
6 %
|
-9.2 %
|
10 %
|
3 %
|
-6.2 %
|
Net Average
|
+3.0 %
|
|
+4.7 %
|
+4.3 %
|
|
+4.3 %
PRICES - Predicted Changes Between End of 2024 and End of 2025
Manufacturing
Survey respondents expect a year-over-year, net-average prices increase of 7.5 percent for 2025. With respondents reporting price increases of 4.7 percent through April 2025, prices are projected to continue to increase the rest of the year. Sixty-seven percent of respondents project prices to increase, on average, 12.1 percent for the full year, 6 percent anticipate a decrease (10 percent, on average), and 27 percent expect no change. The 16 industries expect price increases for all of 2025, listed in order are: Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Computer & Electronic Products; Machinery; Textile Mills; Primary Metals; Petroleum & Coal Products; Furniture & Related Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Plastics & Rubber Products; Paper Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Transportation Equipment; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Chemical Products; and Wood Products.
Services
This year, services respondents expect prices to increase, on average, 7.3 percent compared to the end of 2024. With respondents reporting an increase of 4.3 percent through April 2025, prices are projected to increase over the rest of the year. Sixty-four percent of respondents anticipate increases of, on average, 12.8 percent; 6 percent expect decreases of, on average, 12.8 percent; and 30 percent do not expect prices to change. All 18 industries project price increases for all of 2025, listed in order: Management of Companies & Support Services; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Transportation & Warehousing; Public Administration; Wholesale Trade; Construction; Health Care & Social Assistance; Information; Other Services; Accommodation & Food Services; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Mining; Finance & Insurance; Utilities; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Educational Services; Retail Trade; and Real Estate, Rental & Leasing.
|
Prices - Predicted Changes Between End of 2024 and End of 2025
|
|
Manufacturing
|
Services
|
|
Predicted
Dec 2024
|
Predicted
|
Magnitude
|
Predicted
Dec 2024
|
Predicted
|
Magnitude
|
Higher
|
62 %
|
67 %
|
+12.1 %
|
72 %
|
64 %
|
+12.8 %
|
Same
|
23 %
|
27 %
|
NA
|
18 %
|
30 %
|
NA
|
Lower
|
15 %
|
6 %
|
-10.0 %
|
10 %
|
6 %
|
-12.8 %
|
Net Average
|
+3.0 %
|
|
+7.5 %
|
+5.3 %
|
|
+7.3 %
EMPLOYMENT
Employment - Predicted Changes Between End of 2024 and End of 2025
Manufacturing
ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey panelists forecast that sector employment in 2025 will decrease 0.1 percentage point year over year. Twenty percent of respondents expect employment to be, on average, 6.4 percent higher; 20 percent predict employment to decrease, on average, 6.5 percent; and 60 percent expect employment levels to be unchanged. The eight industries projecting employment growth during 2025 - listed in order - are: Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Primary Metals; Fabricated Metal Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; and Transportation Equipment.
Services
Sector employment will decrease 1.6 percent in 2025, according to the forecast of ISM's Services Business Survey panelists. For the rest of the year, 16 percent expect employment to increase, on average, 7.2 percent; 17 percent anticipate employment to decrease, on average, 16.6 percent; and 67 percent expect no change in employment levels. The five industries anticipating increases in employment are: Accommodation & Food Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Educational Services; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; and Utilities.
|
Employment - Predicted Changes Between End of 2024 and End of 2025
|
|
Manufacturing
|
Services
|
|
Predicted
Dec 2024
|
Predicted
May 2025
|
Magnitude
|
Predicted
Dec 2024
|
Predicted
May 2025
|
Magnitude
|
Higher
|
28 %
|
20 %
|
+6.4 %
|
28 %
|
16 %
|
+7.2 %
|
Same
|
54 %
|
60 %
|
NA
|
61 %
|
67 %
|
NA
|
Lower
|
18 %
|
20 %
|
-6.5 %
|
11 %
|
17 %
|
-16.6 %
|
Net Average
|
+0.8 %
|
|
-0.1 %
|
+0.8 %
|
|
-1.6 %
BUSINESS REVENUES
Business Revenues Comparison - 2025 vs. 2024
Manufacturing
A minimal increase in revenues is expected this year, as purchasing and supply management executives predict an overall net increase of 0.1 percent compared to 2024. This is 4.1 percentage points lower than the 4.2-percent increase forecast in December, and 0.7 percentage point lower than the 0.8-percentage point year-over-year increase reported for 2024. Thirty-four percent of respondents say that revenues for 2025 will increase, on average, 9.7 percent; 22 percent say their revenues will decrease, on average, 14.1 percent; and 44 percent forecast no change. The eight manufacturing industries expecting increases in revenue in 2025 - listed in order - are: Primary Metals; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Computer & Electronic Products; Chemical Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Printing & Related Support Activities; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; and Transportation Equipment.
|
Manufacturing Business Revenue
|
|
2024 vs. 2023
|
2025 vs. 2024
|
|
Reported
Dec 2024
|
% Change
|
Predicted
Dec 2024
|
% Change
|
Predicted
May 2025
|
% Change
|
Higher
|
44 %
|
+8.5 %
|
60 %
|
+9.0 %
|
34 %
|
+9.7 %
|
Same
|
30 %
|
NA
|
28 %
|
NA
|
44 %
|
NA
|
Lower
|
26 %
|
-11.7 %
|
12 %
|
-10.2 %
|
22 %
|
-14.1 %
|
Net Average
|
|
+0.8 %
|
|
+4.2 %
|
|
+0.1 %
Services
This year, services purchasing and supply management executives predict no growth in sector business revenue compared to 2024. This is 3.9 percentage points lower than the 3.9-percent increase forecast in December, and 3.7 percentage points lower than the 3.7-percent increase reported for 2024. Thirty-three percent of respondents indicate revenues for 2025 will increase, on average, 9 percent; 18 percent say their revenues will decrease, on average, 16.6 percent; and 49 percent expect no change. Nine of 18 services industries project revenue increases in 2025, listed in order: Accommodation & Food Services; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Finance & Insurance; Information; Wholesale Trade; Transportation & Warehousing; Health Care & Social Assistance; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; and Utilities.
|
Services Business Revenue
|
|
2024 vs. 2023
|
2025 vs. 2024
|
|
Reported
Dec 2024
|
% Change
|
Predicted
Dec 2024
|
% Change
|
Predicted
May 2025
|
% Change
|
Higher
|
51 %
|
+9.6 %
|
59 %
|
+7.8 %
|
33 %
|
+9.0 %
|
Same
|
38 %
|
NA
|
34 %
|
NA
|
49 %
|
NA
|
Lower
|
11 %
|
-10.5 %
|
7 %
|
-10.7 %
|
18 %
|
-16.6 %
|
Net Average
|
|
+3.7 %
|
|
+3.9 %
|
|
0.0 %
SPECIAL QUESTION TOPIC No. 1: ADJUSTING INVENTORY STOCKING STRATEGIES AMID GLOBAL TARIFF UNCERTAINTY
We asked panelists, "Have you changed your company's inventory stocking requirements to manage input pricing risks from global tariff negotiations and actions?"
Answer options:
-
Yes, we are requiring higher levels of inventory
Yes, we are requiring lower levels of inventory
No, we haven't changed our requirements
Do not measure input inventories
Respondents indicated:
|
|
Adjusting Inventory Stocking Strategies
|
Manufacturing
|
Services
|
Reported May 2025
|
Reported May 2025
|
Yes, we are requiring higher levels of inventory
|
32 %
|
16 %
|
Yes, we are requiring lower levels of inventory
|
17 %
|
9 %
|
No, we haven't changed our requirements
|
51 %
|
37 %
|
Do not measure input inventories
|
0 %
|
39 %
SPECIAL QUESTION TOPIC No. 2: PRICE ADJUSTMENTS IN RESPONSE TO TARIFFS
We asked panelists, "How do you plan to change your selling prices for products or services in response to tariffs?"
Answer options:
-
We plan to pass on all of the cost increases into sales prices
We plan to pass on some of the cost increases into sales prices and to absorb some through reduced margins
We plan to pass on some of the cost increases into sales prices and to pass on the rest to other untariffed products or services we provide
We plan to absorb all of cost increases through reduced margins
Our costs will not be affected by tariffs, but we plan to use tariffs as an opportunity to raise prices
Our costs will not be affected by tariffs, and we do not plan to change prices because of tariffs
Respondents indicated:
|
|
Price Adjustments in Response to Tariffs
|
Manufacturing
|
Services
|
|
Reported May 2025
|
Reported May 2025
|
We plan to pass on all of the cost increases into sales prices
|
35 %
|
23 %
|
We plan to pass on some of the cost increases into sales prices and to absorb some through reduced margins
|
52 %
|
28 %
|
We plan to pass on some of the cost increases into sales prices and to pass on the rest to other untariffed products or services we provide
|
4 %
|
8 %
|
We plan to absorb all of cost increases through reduced margins
|
3 %
|
14 %
|
Our costs will not be affected by tariffs, but we plan to use tariffs as an opportunity to raise prices
|
2 %
|
4 %
|
Our costs will not be affected by tariffs, and we do not plan to change prices because of tariffs
|
5 %
|
23 %
SPECIAL QUESTION TOPIC No. 3: TIMING OF PRICE INCREASES DUE TO TARIFFS
We asked panelists, "How long will tariffs have to be in place for products or services impacted by tariffs before you raise your prices?"
Answer options:
-
We raised or will raise prices in anticipation of the tariffs
We will raise prices when the tariffed input prices increase
We will raise prices if the tariffs last longer than a quarter
We will raise prices if the tariffs last longer than six months
We will raise prices if the tariffs last longer than a year
We will not raise prices because of tariffs
Respondents indicated:
|
|
Timing of Price Increases Due to Tariffs
|
Manufacturing
|
Services
|
Reported May 2025
|
Reported May 2025
|
We raised or will raise prices in anticipation of the tariffs
|
15 %
|
3 %
|
We will raise prices when the tariffed input prices increase
|
51 %
|
37 %
|
We will raise prices if the tariffs last longer than a quarter
|
17 %
|
12 %
|
We will raise prices if the tariffs last longer than six months
|
5 %
|
11 %
|
We will raise prices if the tariffs last longer than a year
|
5 %
|
5 %
|
We will not raise prices because of tariffs
|
6 %
|
32 %
SPECIAL QUESTION TOPIC No. 4: ALTERNATIVE STRATEGIES TO NAVIGATE TRADE POLICY CHANGES
We asked panelists, "Besides raising prices, what other strategies are you implementing in response to recent or anticipated changes in trade policies?"
Answer options:
-
We plan to increase inventory of imported inputs
We plan to change the mix of products we sell
We plan to change the specifications of products we sell
We plan to reshore production domestically or move it to other countries
Other (reasons)
Respondents indicated:
|
|
Strategies Beyond Price Hikes
|
Manufacturing
|
Services
|
Reported May 2025
|
Reported May 2025
|
We plan to increase inventory of imported inputs
|
13 %
|
15 %
|
We plan to change the mix of products we sell
|
12 %
|
16 %
|
We plan to change the specifications of products we sell
|
7 %
|
9 %
|
We plan to reshore production domestically or move it to other countries
|
40 %
|
20 %
|
Other
|
28 %
|
41 %
SPECIAL QUESTION TOPIC No. 5: PLANS TO RESHORE PRODUCTION
We asked panelists, "In the next six months, does your organization plan to reshore final or intermediate production from abroad?"
Answer options:
-
Yes, we are actively looking into shifting production to the U.S. from abroad
Yes, we are actively looking into shifting production domestically, but our plan will take longer than six months
No, we are not reshoring to the domestic market but looking for alternative trade partners in less tariff-impacted countries
No, we are not looking into changing our supply chain partners
Respondents indicated:
|
Plans to Reshore Production
|
|
Manufacturing
|
Services
|
|
Reported
May 2025
|
Reported
May 2025
|
Yes, we are actively looking into shifting production to the U.S. from abroad
|
8 %
|
8 %
|
Yes, we are actively looking into shifting production domestically, but our plan will take longer than six months
|
27 %
|
11 %
|
No, we are not reshoring to the domestic market but looking for alternative trade partners in less tariff-impacted countries
|
31 %
|
21 %
|
No, we are not looking into changing our supply chain partners
|
34 %
|
60 %
SUMMARY
Manufacturing
-
Operating rate is 79.2 percent of normal capacity.
Production capacity is expected to increase 1.8 percent in 2025.
Capital expenditures are expected to decrease 1.3 percent in 2025.
Prices paid increased 4.7 percent through April 2025.
Prices of raw materials are expected to increase a total of 7.5 percent for all of 2025, indicating an expected increase of 2.8 percentage points for the rest of the year.
Manufacturing employment is expected to decrease 0.1 percent in 2025.
Manufacturing revenues are expected to increase 0.1 percent in 2025.
The manufacturing sector is expected to be flat or grow slightly in 2025.
Services
-
Operating rate is 86.5 percent of normal capacity.
Production capacity is expected to decrease 1.1 percent in 2025.
Capital expenditures are expected to decrease 3.3 percent in 2025.
Prices paid increased 4.3 percent through April 2025.
Prices of raw materials are expected to increase a total of 7.3 percent for all of 2025, indicating expectations of continuing inflation.
Services employment is expected to decrease 1.6 percent in 2025.
Services revenues are expected to be flat in 2025.
The services sector is projected to be flat in 2025.
About This Report
In addition to the forecast, the Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business® is issued monthly on the first business day of each month and is considered by many economists to be the most reliable near-term economic barometer available. It is reviewed regularly by top government agencies and economic business leaders. The report, compiled from responses to questions asked of purchasing and supply executives across the country, tracks industrial production, new orders, inventories, supplier deliveries, employment, buying policies and prices. Manufacturing Business Survey panelists are divided into the following NAICS code categories: Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Textile Mills; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Wood Products; Paper Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Petroleum & Coal Products; Chemical Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Primary Metals; Fabricated Metal Products; Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Transportation Equipment; Furniture & Related Products; and Miscellaneous Manufacturing (including products such as Medical Equipment & Supplies, Jewelry, Sporting Goods, Toys & Office Supplies).
Covering the services sector, ISM® debuted the Services ISM® Report On Business® in June 1998. The Services ISM® Report On Business® is released on the third business day of each month and is based on data received from purchasing and supply executives from 18 different Services industries across the country. The Services ISM® Report On Business® is diversified by NAICS, based on each industry's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP). The Services Business Survey panelists are divided into the following NAICS code categories: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Mining; Utilities; Construction; Wholesale Trade; Retail Trade; Transportation & Warehousing; Information; Finance & Insurance; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Management of Companies & Support Services; Educational Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Accommodation & Food Services; Other Services (including Equipment & Machinery Repairing; Promoting or Administering Religious Activities; Grant making; Advocacy; and Providing Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services, Personal Care Services, Death Care Services, Pet Care Services, Photofinishing Services, Temporary Parking Services, and Dating Services); and Public Administration. The report covers business activity, new orders, backlog of orders, new export orders, inventory change, inventory sentiment, imports, prices, employment, and supplier deliveries.
About Institute for Supply Management®
Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 50,000 in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the strategy and practice of integrated, end-to-end supply chain management through leading edge data-driven resources, community, and education to empower individuals, create organizational value and to drive competitive advantage. ISM's vision is to foster a prosperous, sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® Report On Business®, its highly regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and assessments. The ISM® Report On Business®, Manufacturing, Services, and Hospital are three of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: .
ISM ROB Content
The Institute for Supply Management® ("ISM") Report On Business® (both Manufacturing and Services) ("ISM ROB") contains information, text, files, images, video, sounds, musical works, works of authorship, applications, and any other materials or content (collectively, "Content") of ISM ("ISM ROB Content"). ISM ROB Content is protected by copyright, trademark, trade secret, and other laws, and as between you and ISM, ISM owns and retains all rights in the ISM ROB Content. ISM hereby grants you a limited, revocable, nonsublicensable license to access and display on your individual device the ISM ROB Content (excluding any software code) solely for your personal, non-commercial use. The ISM ROB Content may also contain Content of users and other ISM licensors. Except as provided herein or as explicitly allowed in writing by ISM, you may not copy, download, stream, capture, reproduce, duplicate, archive, upload, modify, translate, publish, broadcast, transmit, retransmit, distribute, perform, display, sell, or otherwise use any ISM ROB Content.
Except as explicitly and expressly permitted by ISM, you are strictly prohibited from creating works or materials (including but not limited to tables, charts, data streams, time series variables, fonts, icons, link buttons, wallpaper, desktop themes, on-line postcards, montages, mashups and similar videos, greeting cards, and unlicensed merchandise) that derive from or are based on the ISM ROB Content. This prohibition applies regardless of whether the derivative works or materials are sold, bartered, or given away. You may not either directly or through the use of any device, software, internet site, web-based service, or other means remove, alter, bypass, avoid, interfere with, or circumvent any copyright, trademark, or other proprietary notices marked on the Content or any digital rights management mechanism, device, or other content protection or access control measure associated with the Content including geo-filtering mechanisms. Without prior written authorization from ISM, you may not build a business utilizing the Content, whether or not for profit.
You may not create, recreate, distribute, incorporate in other work, or advertise an index of any portion of the Content unless you receive prior written authorization from ISM. Requests for permission to reproduce or distribute ISM ROB Content can be made by contacting in writing at: ISM Research, Institute for Supply Management, 309 W. Elliot Road, Suite 113, Tempe, AZ 85284-1556, or by emailing ismworld , Subject: Content Request.
ISM shall not have any liability, duty, or obligation for or relating to the ISM ROB Content or other information contained herein, any errors, inaccuracies, omissions or delays in providing any ISM ROB Content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. In no event shall ISM be liable for any special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the ISM ROB. Report On Business®, PMI®, Manufacturing PMI®, Services PMI®, Hospital PMI®, and NMI® are registered trademarks of Institute for Supply Management®. Institute for Supply Management® and ISM® are registered trademarks of Institute for Supply Management, Inc.
The full text version of each monthly report is posted on on the first and third business days of every month* after 10:00 a.m. (ET).
The next Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business ® featuring the May 2025 data will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, June 2, 2025.
The next Services ISM® Report On Business® featuring the May 2025 data will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
*Unless the New York Stock Exchange is closed.
|
Contact:
|
Kristina M. Cahill
|
|
Report On Business® Analyst
|
|
ISM® Research & Analytics Manager
|
|
Tempe, Arizona
|
|
+1 480.455.5910
|
|
email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
