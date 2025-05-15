NCTC Promotes Jeff Nourse To General Counsel

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Nourse to General Counsel , effective immediately. Nourse, who most recently served as Senior Vice President of Legal & Regulatory Affairs, has been with NCTC for over 15 years and has played a critical role in guiding the organization's legal and business strategy through a time of dynamic industry change.

In his new role as General Counsel, Nourse will serve as the chief legal officer of NCTC and a key member of the senior leadership team. He will oversee all legal, regulatory, and compliance matters affecting the organization, including supervising NCTC's internal legal team and managing outside counsel. Additionally, he will act as NCTC's Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer, supporting the NCTC Board of Directors on various governance issues.

"Nourse's deep understanding of the legal landscape, combined with his institutional knowledge and strategic insight of the NCTC, makes him an ideal choice to serve as our General Counsel," said Lou Borrelli , CEO of NCTC. "He has been an indispensable part of our leadership team, and we're excited to see him step into this critical role."

As General Counsel, Nourse will continue to provide counsel on a wide range of issues impacting NCTC's members and operations, including regulatory developments in television, broadband, and telecommunications; antitrust and cooperative risk; contract negotiation; employment law; and the legal aspects of employee benefits and healthcare plans. He will also lead internal compliance initiatives, training, and audits, promoting a culture of ethics and accountability across the organization.

"I'm honored to take on the role of General Counsel at a time when our members' industry is more complex and transformative than ever," said Nourse. "Over the past 15 years, I've had a front-row seat to our members' remarkable shift from traditional video service providers towards embracing more diversified and dynamic solutions to serve their customers and communities. I am immensely proud to have a small role contributing to their success."

About the National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation comprised of nearly 700 independent cable and broadband operators serving one-third of the connected households in all 50 United States and territories. The NCTC negotiates content, connectivity, and technology solutions for its member companies that create operational efficiencies, new products, and revenue streams for sustainable growth. For more information, visit:

Media Contact:

Christy Drummond, VP Marketing and Communications

(913) 310-1551

[email protected]

SOURCE NCTC

