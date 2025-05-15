Thomson Reuters To Present At CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David Wong, Chief Product Officer and Ryan Kessler, Head of Finance, Legal Professionals at Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI ) will both present at CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 9.10 a.m. EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast link will be available in the Investor Relations section of tr from 24 hours prior to the program. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

