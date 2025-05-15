Thomson Reuters To Present At CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference
TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David Wong, Chief Product Officer and Ryan Kessler, Head of Finance, Legal Professionals at Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI ) will both present at CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 9.10 a.m. EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.
A live audio webcast link will be available in the Investor Relations section of tr from 24 hours prior to the program. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI ) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr .
CONTACTS
MEDIA
Gehna Singh Kareckas
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 613 979 4272
[email protected]
INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 540 3249
[email protected]
