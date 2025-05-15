Jayson Woodbridge Makes History With Six Perfect 100-Point Scores In A Single Vintage Of Hundred Acre Wine

ST. HELENA, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jayson Woodbridge, the founder of Hundred Acre Wine Group, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first winery/winemaker ever to submit six wines and receive six perfect 100-point scores from Lisa Perrotti-Brown, Master of Wine, Editor-in-Chief of The Wine Independent, and former Editor of RobertParker or from any of the top wine reviewers.

In 2021, Woodbridge introduced a new wine, Holy Quest. In its debut year, and as part of the perfect vintage, the 2021 Holy Quest has achieved 100 points along with 2021 Hundred Acre Ark, Dark Ark, Few and Far between, Morgan's Way, and Wraith.

"We are incredibly proud of our 2021 vintage," said Hundred Acre CEO Landon Patterson. "This vintage, like all our wines, exemplifies the unwavering dedication and passion that Jayson and the entire Hundred Acre team bring to the craft. Our commitment to excellence is unparalleled, and achieving six perfect scores in a single vintage is a testament to that."

After a successful career as an investment banker, Woodbridge launched Hundred Acre wines in 1999, purchasing the Kayli Morgan Vineyard, originally planted in 1996 by vineyard manager Jim Barbour. A shared love for the land and dedication to the health of the vineyards began what is now a decades-long friendship between Woodbridge and Barbour. The organic growth that has followed more than two decades for Hundred Acre and Woodbridge has resulted in more perfectly scored wines than any other winemaker in the world.

Barbour remains the vineyard manager for Hundred Acre, working closely with Woodbridge caring for and cultivating all of Hundred Acre's vineyard holdings, including Few And Far Between and Private Road in Calistoga, and Morgan's Way and Ark Vineyard in St. Helena. He also manages all Fortunate Son vineyards and the Summer Dreams Ranch.

In recent years, Jayson has expanded his vineyard holdings and winemaking to include the recently released Fortunate Son and Summer Dreams wines. Through these wine portfolios, he has been acquiring historic vineyards across Napa Valley and Sonoma, preserving the legacy of these multi-generational wineries.

The David Fulton Winery was acquired by Jayson for Fortunate Son in 2020 when the Fulton heirs selected Jayson as their new successor. The winery was established in 1860, it was one of only four wineries in Napa Valley at that time and the very first in St. Helena.

In 2022, Jayson bought an 18-acre vineyard on Calistoga's Larkmead Lane. First planted in 1882, he had been admiring the vineyard from afar for over 30 years. In July 2024, Jayson acquired Madrigal Winery for Fortunate Son, previously owned by Napa's famed Duckhorn Vineyards.

Jayson's latest acquisition was the 286-acre Kelly Fleming winery in Calistoga. The Fleming property adjoins Hundred Acre's "Few and Far Between" vineyard, a mere 5 acres of vineyard of a 115-acre total property, now creating 17 acres of Hundred Acre vines total that will be cultivated, farmed and picked to Hundred Acre's impeccable standards. The two ranches combined will be approximately 400 acres and the former Fleming property has been renamed Hundred Acre | Private Road winery.

About Hundred Acre Wine Group

As the sole winemaker for Hundred Acre since inception, Jayson Woodbridge has created some of the world's most sought-after wines, producing 78 scores of 100 points over the last 20 vintages, the most 100-point scores of any wine. Jayson and his wife Helen Woodbridge are the sole proprietors of Hundred Acre Wine Group.

