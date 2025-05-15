Fotona® Appoints Jeff Duchemin As Group President And CEO
"Jeff is a visionary leader with a strong track record of driving global success in the life sciences and medical device industries," said Jay Katzen, Executive Chairman, Fotona. "We are excited to have him join Fotona, which has industry leading experts and solutions, to lead Fotona through its next chapter of innovation and market leadership."
"Innovation is at the heart of Fotona," said Duchemin. "I'm passionate about accelerating growth by enhancing our current solutions and introducing breakthrough technologies. Fotona has a solid foundation, exceptional talent, and world-class products. It's an honor to lead the company at such a pivotal time in its journey."
Last year, Fotona proudly marked 60 years of innovation in laser technology. Throughout its history, the company has been at the forefront of industry advancements, including the groundbreaking integration of dual laser wavelengths (Er:YAG and Nd:YAG) within a single system. Most recently, Fotona launched the Dynamis® Max, its next-generation aesthetic platform offering expanded versatility, improved usability, and enhanced treatment efficiency-supporting more than 100 advanced treatment applications.
For more information, visit Fotona .
About Fotona
Fotona is a world-leading medical laser company recognized for its innovative, award-winning laser systems for applications in aesthetics & dermatology, dentistry, surgery and gynecology. The company has one of the most highly educated workforces in the industry, with an exceptionally high number of PhDs specializing in laser and medical technology innovation. In addition to its direct presence in the US, China, Japan and the EU, Fotona's global distribution network spans across more than 70 countries, ensuring comprehensive support and service for Fotona laser users, including clinical training.
SOURCE Fotona
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment