Bswift Unveils Next-Gen Emma Intelligence At Its Annual Idea Exchange Conference, A First-To-Market, AI-Driven Solution To Revolutionize Benefits Administration

At the center of this breakthrough in benefits intelligence is Emma AdminPro, a first of its kind tool that delivers real-time answers and surfaces actionable insights to help employers better understand and manage their healthcare spend. HR teams can ask questions like "what percentage of my population is enrolled in weight management programs?", and get immediate, data-backed answers.

Introducing Emma Intelligence: Providing Employees Instant Access to Critical Care Data

In addition to powering admin insights, this next generation of Emma also provides an enhanced chat tool embedded within the bswift experience. Employees can interact with Emma on desktop or mobile to get real time responses to questions such as – "when was my last appointment?", or "how much did I spend on prescription drugs last year?". Leap-frogging the standard benefits chatbot, Emma now provides personalized and relevant insights to participants all year through as they make critical care decisions for themselves and their families.

"Emma Intelligence is a breakthrough that will have a transformative impact on benefits administration," said Ted Bloomberg, Chief Executive Officer at bswift. "By integrating demographic, benefit, enrollment, and claims data, Emma not only automates routine tasks and answers common questions but now will deliver deeper and more powerful insights that were previously out of reach."

Responsible AI, Real Impact

Mindful AI is the foundation of Emma - pairing responsible intelligence with human expertise to deliver meaningful impact with care and integrity. "AI only works when it earns trust – and that's what Mindful AI is all about," said Matt Waldrup, Executive Vice President of Product at bswift. "We're building intelligence that's not just powerful, but responsibly designed to protect privacy, reduce bias and keep people at the center of every decision."

A New Era of Support for Employers and Employees

Emma Intelligence now brings human-centric intelligence to every aspect of the benefits journey. For employees, it's a trusted guide, making it easier than ever for employees to get personalized answers to questions about their benefits usage, and make informed benefits decisions. For employers, it's a strategic advisor, providing deep insights to track results, optimize benefits strategies, and boost employee engagement.

With the next generation of Emma, bswift is charting a new course for benefits administration – where intelligence, action and empathy combine to create simpler, smarter, and more human experiences.

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits technology and services. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, AI-infused benefits support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at bswift .

