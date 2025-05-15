The AI Education Project Launches Aiedu Studios, A Video-First Channel To Bring More Fidelity To The Conversation About AI And The Future

The channel will kick off with a weekly podcast series featuring leaders and experts who talk about how artificial intelligence intersects with classrooms, culture, and the future. The weekly series will incorporate voices from technology, media, AI, entertainment and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Education Project (aiEDU) announced the launch of aiEDU Studios , a video-first content studio that will bring candid, insightful conversations about artificial intelligence, education, policy, the future of work and more to listeners around the country.

aiEDU Studios' Alex Kotran and Renaissance Philanthropy's Kumar Garg discuss how to make the most out of AI.

aiEDU Studios' Alex Kotran and Data Science 4 Everyone's Zarek Drozda discuss what AI advancements mean for learning coding.

The channel will initially be anchored on a weekly video podcast series, which launched on Thursday with two episodes, and feature leading thinkers from the worlds of education, technology, media, and beyond - unpacking the critical challenges and opportunities facing schools and communities as AI transforms how we live, learn, and work. The studio will also include other multimedia content and discussion from aiEDU's ecosystem.

aiEDU Studios is hosted at its launch by Alex Kotran , co-founder and CEO of aiEDU. Kotran said the series represents an important step in the organization's mission to advance AI Readiness across the education system.

"Our space has spent the last two years talking about AI, and after participating in literally hundreds of conferences and conventions on the topic we realized that discussion is mired in generalities and talking points," Kotran said. "We launched aiEDU Studios to push for more opportunities to go deeper than a 40-minute panel or a 12-minute spark talk. We want experts in true long-form discussions that enable us to dig deep into the most important topics in AI and education."

aiEDU Studios will be available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify; with short form video on LinkedIn and other social channels. Episodes will drop weekly - starting this week with Kumar Garg , President of Renaissance Philanthropy and former senior leader in the White House Office of Science and Technology, and Zarek Drozda , Executive Director of Data Science 4 Everyone .

Garg talked with Kotran about the need for using AI thoughtfully to solve generational issues.

"AI is in the news a lot - but who is implementing that capability?" Garg said. "As a public and social good, if we can use new technology to solve old problems, it'd be a big deal."

Drozda and Kotran discussed how advancements in AI don't remove the need to build other forms of technological literacy, like the ability to code.

"I think you still need to know how to code in order to find the errors that come out of AI coding tools," Drozda said. "Students learned how to do things on calculators, but we didn't get rid of arithmetic."

aiEDU's launch of the podcast comes as the nonprofit deepens its national work to build AI readiness, supporting educators and districts with free curriculum, professional learning, and strategic guidance. The organization has trained more than 10,000 educators and reached an estimated 230,000 students nationwide through partnerships with school systems and education coalitions in all 50 states.

Listen and subscribe on YouTube at youtube/@aieducation and subscribe to the audio version on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major channels.

About aiEDU

The AI Education Project (aiEDU) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to ensuring that every student in America is prepared to live, work, and thrive in a world increasingly shaped by AI. We equip school systems with free, high-quality AI curriculum, professional development, and strategic support to advance AI Readiness at scale. Learn more at .

