CIQ Unveils Rocky Linux From CIQ For AI: Enterprise Linux Purpose-Built For Artificial Intelligence

RENO, Nev., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIQ, the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and a leader in building high-performance software infrastructure, today announced the tech preview launch of Rocky Linux from CIQ for AI (RLC-AI), an operating system engineered and optimized for artificial intelligence workloads. Unlike general-purpose operating systems requiring extensive manual setup, configuration, validation and tuning, RLC-AI delivers out-of-the-box kernel-level and user-space optimizations designed specifically for AI model enablement, tuning, and inference, all while maintaining the stability and security expected from an enterprise-grade Linux distribution.

In today's rapidly evolving AI landscape, organizations face increasing pressure to scale deployments, optimize costs, address growing security concerns, and adapt to a relentless pace of innovation. The industry is rapidly transforming and as organizations scale deployments and adopt new hardware, there has become an increasing need for an operating system with timely updates.

RLC-AI directly tackles these challenges by using Rocky Linux as a solid enterprise Linux foundation and then applying an optimized kernel and leading-edge user space enhancements that dramatically improve performance while maintaining compatibility, stability and security. The product delivers innovation across three key areas:



Kernel and User Space Enhancements

The RLC-AI kernel starts with the stable kernel long term (LT) release and enhances it specifically for AI applications while maintaining compatibility. Key features include AI-optimized build configurations, support for Confidential Computing, and support for NVIDIA, Mellanox, AMD and other hardware acceleration components.



Key Deployment Efficiencies

RLC-AI includes both proprietary and out-of-tree modules alongside standard drivers, eliminating post-installation setup and ensuring users can get the most out of new hardware. For organizations deploying thousands of instances daily, this saves significant operational costs and time by removing per-instance driver installation overhead, preventing compatibility issues, and avoiding the need for custom images.

Performance Optimizations

The RLC-AI kernel includes AI-specific performance optimizations inspired by high-performance computing but tailored for AI/ML workloads. It integrates seamlessly with TensorFlow and PyTorch, providing most common runtime libraries and tuning components by default.

"Linux has always served as the critical surface area between software and hardware advancements," said Gregory Kurtzer, CEO and founder of CIQ. "And with the rate of innovation in AI technologies, it is critical that the operating system helps to maintain compatibility. Not only this, but the operating system must also play a more active role in how we optimize these heavy workloads and how quickly we can take advantage of new advancements. RLC-AI enhances the Linux kernel and the user space to help organizations of all sizes adopt AI, improve utilization of important compute resources, and maintain competitive advantage."

Ultimately, RLC-AI delivers significant cost reduction through lower infrastructure expenses and the elimination of custom Linux distribution maintenance. It accelerates deployment and innovation with immediate access to optimized environments and new hardware capabilities, while enhancing performance and reliability through lower latency and consistent AI workload execution. This translates to improved user experience and greater end-user satisfaction. CIQ's deep Linux expertise provides the foundation for these comprehensive AI optimizations.

A version of Rocky Linux Architected for AI

CIQ's deep Linux kernel knowledge, combined with decades of HPC community contributions and practical experience, uniquely positions them to architect and deliver a version of Linux optimized for AI. The core strength of the team is their unique ability to balance cutting-edge performance with enterprise-grade stability.

RLC-AI starts with the stable kernel LT release and elevates it with specific AI-focused enhancements. Key features include:



Reliable Upstream Kernel : Advanced hardware support ahead of traditional enterprise Linux, with carefully validated kernel releases balancing performance and stability.

AI-Specific Kernel Optimizations : Fine-tuned for AI workloads with memory, I/O and CPU optimizations beyond container capabilities.

Pre-Integrated AI Stack : Ready-to-use frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch, ONNX format), libraries and tools that work together seamlessly.

Advanced Hardware Support : Compatibility with the latest AI accelerators from leading chip providers such as NVIDIA, AMD, Intel and others.

Confidential Computing : Built-in support for Intel TDX, AMD SEV-SNP, and NVIDIA solutions for model and data protection.

Enterprise Security : Supply chain verification, cryptographic validation, and comprehensive CVE remediation. Comprehensive Secure Boot : Support for both x86_64 and emerging ARM architectures like NVIDIA Grace Hopper/Blackwell.

RLC-AI is available as part of a tech preview program from CIQ. Organizations interested in learning more and signing up for the tech preview can follow this link and join us for a free tech session on May 22 at 11:00 a.m. PDT.

