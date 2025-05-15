Acthib, Omnihib Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The key company operating in the acthib, omnihib market is Sanofi SA. North America was the largest region in the acthib, omnihib market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in acthib, omnihib report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the acthib, omnihib market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

This Acthib, Omnihib market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

ActHIB and OmniHIB are vaccines designed to protect against invasive diseases caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), including conditions such as meningitis and pneumonia. ActHIB is a conjugate vaccine, which combines the Hib capsular polysaccharide with a protein, while OmniHIB is a similar conjugate vaccine. Both vaccines are primarily given to infants and children to help build immunity. They play a vital role in preventing Hib-related illnesses, which can be severe or fatal.

The acthib, omnihib market consists of sales of Hib vaccines, boosters, and pediatric vaccines. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Market growth during the historical period can be attributed to the expansion of global immunization programs, increased pediatric vaccination rates, a surge in Hib disease outbreaks, higher adoption of combination vaccines, and growing public awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases. Market growth during the forecast period is driven by increasing awareness and efforts to control Hib infections, a rise in the incidence of Hib-related infections, expanding immunization rates, greater use of antibiotics and glucocorticoids, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Key trends during the forecast period include advancements in pediatric vaccination, improvements in vaccine technology, innovation and new product developments, and progress in vaccine delivery systems.

The growing prevalence of Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) infections is expected to drive the growth of the ActHIB and OmniHIB market. Haemophilus influenzae type b infections are serious bacterial infections caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacteria, which can lead to conditions such as meningitis, pneumonia, and epiglottitis, primarily affecting young children. The rise in Hib infections can be attributed to factors such as declining vaccination rates, the emergence of antibiotic resistance, and limited access to healthcare in certain regions.

ActHIB and OmniHIB vaccines are designed to protect against Hib infections by stimulating the immune system to recognize and combat the bacteria. For example, a report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in July 2024 noted a significant increase in confirmed cases of invasive Haemophilus influenzae disease, with 3,967 cases reported in 2022, a sharp rise from 1,694 cases in 2021. This increasing prevalence of Hib infections is driving the demand for ActHIB and OmniHIB vaccines.

The rise in healthcare expenditure is expected to support the growth of the ActHIB and OmniHIB market. Healthcare expenditure refers to the total spending on healthcare services, including personal care, preventive services, and public health activities aimed at improving health outcomes. This expenditure is increasing due to factors such as an aging population, rising chronic diseases, advanced medical technology, high drug costs, and inefficiencies in payment models, along with a growing demand for healthcare services.

As healthcare spending increases, it can enhance the accessibility and affordability of vaccines such as ActHIB and OmniHIB, thereby influencing vaccination rates and public health outcomes. For instance, in May 2024, the Office for National Statistics in the UK reported a 5.6% rise in total healthcare expenditure from 2022 to 2023, compared to a growth rate of just 0.9% the previous year. Additionally, long-term health and social care expenditure grew by 2.8% in real terms in 2022. As a result, rising healthcare expenditure is contributing to the growth of the ActHIB and OmniHIB market.

Advancements in biopharmaceutical solutions are another key factor driving growth in the ActHIB and OmniHIB market. A significant trend is the development of innovative combination vaccines that provide broader protection against multiple diseases while reducing the number of shots needed for immunization. A conjugate vaccine, which combines a bacterial polysaccharide with a protein to boost the immune response, is an example of such an innovation.

