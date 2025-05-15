Elevidys Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elevidys is a prescription gene therapy developed by Sarepta Therapeutics for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It targets the root cause of the disease by delivering a shortened but functional version of the dystrophin gene, known as micro-dystrophin, to improve muscle strength and function. The key company operating in the elevidys market is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. North America was the largest region in the elevidys market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

This Elevidys market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

The primary indication for elevidys is Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), although it may be used for other related conditions. DMD is a genetic disorder characterized by the progressive weakening and loss of muscle tissue due to the absence of dystrophin, an essential muscle protein. Elevidys works by introducing a gene that produces micro-dystrophin, a smaller form of dystrophin, to help protect muscle cells and slow the disease's progression. It is distributed through various channels, including specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics, and is used by research institutions and homecare settings.

Market growth during the historic period can be attributed to the growing burden of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, increased awareness campaigns, the rising prevalence of the disease, expanded research and development activities, and increased healthcare expenditure. The projected growth in the forecast period is driven by growing investments in the research and development of new therapies, improved healthcare infrastructure, more Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals, high demand from both ambulatory and non-ambulatory DMD patients, and greater access and reimbursement rates.

Key trends during this period include the emergence of new therapeutic strategies such as genetic therapies and cell therapy, significant advancements in pharmaceutical drug discovery and development, the creation of mutation-specific therapies, frequent launches in exon-skipping technology, and ongoing progress in genetic research. The increasing prevalence of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is expected to drive the growth of the elevidys market. Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene, which results in the absence of dystrophin, a key muscle protein. This leads to progressive muscle weakness and degeneration.

The growing burden of DMD is largely attributed to heightened awareness and enhanced diagnostic capabilities, which have enabled earlier and more frequent identification of the condition. Elevidys is used to treat DMD by delivering a micro-dystrophin gene to muscle cells, partially restoring the function of dystrophin. For example, the Murdoch Children's Research Institute in December 2023 reported that approximately 1,000 people in Australia are affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As the prevalence of DMD rises, the elevidys market is expected to expand accordingly.

A key trend in the elevidys market is the focus on developing innovative treatments, such as gene therapy, to improve early diagnosis and create personalized treatment options for DMD patients. Gene therapy aims to address the genetic cause of DMD by delivering a functional dystrophin gene or its micro-dystrophin variant into muscle cells. In June 2023, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl), the first gene therapy for DMD. This approval was granted for ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 to 5 years with a confirmed DMD gene mutation.

In January 2023, Sarepta Therapeutics entered into a partnership with Catalent to accelerate the development and manufacturing of gene therapies for DMD. The partnership focuses on the production of delandistrogene moxeparvovec (SRP-9001), Sarepta's gene therapy candidate for DMD. The therapy aims to treat DMD by delivering a gene that creates a shortened version of dystrophin in muscle cells. Catalent Inc. is a leading provider of advanced drug delivery technologies and development solutions.

