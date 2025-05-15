San Diego Cosmetic Dentists Delve Into Potential Oral Health Benefits Of Invisalign® Orthodontics

The AACD-accredited cosmetic dentists at Scripps Center for Dental Care explore the adjunctive health benefits of Invisalign® aligners.

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Millions of people across the globe have turned to Invisalignto discreetly straighten their teeth-but new insights from dental professionals suggest the clear aligners may offer a range of unexpected health benefits that go far beyond cosmetic appeal. In recent years, orthodontists and general dentists alike have been pointing to a growing body of evidence linking Invisaligntreatment to improved oral and systemic health outcomes. The physiological and oral health benefits of Invisaligncan range from a reduced risk of gum disease to a lower chance of jaw joint dysfunction.The removable aligners utilized throughout the course of Invisaligntreatment can help patients maintain better oral hygiene while undergoing treatment when compared to metal braces - a factor experts say is key in reducing the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. Gum disease, which affects nearly half of adults over 30 according to the CDC, can be exacerbated by misaligned teeth. Common orthodontic concerns like crowding can make cleaning between the teeth very difficult. By gradually shifting teeth into optimal positions, Invisalignnot only enhances smile aesthetics but also promotes healthier gums by eliminating tight spaces where harmful bacteria tends to accumulate.Poor oral health and gum disease have also been strongly linked to conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and even respiratory illnesses. There is overwhelming evidence indicating that proactive dental care - including orthodontic treatments - can be critical in preventing more serious systemic diseases.Additionally, correcting bite issues, such as an overbite, underbite, or crossbite, can ease stress on the jaw joint and even help reduce chronic headaches or jaw pain associated with temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunction. For those who suffer from TMJ disorder , this can greatly improve a patient's quality of life.The multispecialty dental team at Scripps Center for Dental Care strives to provide men and women in San Diego with the most advanced treatment options possible, whether their goals include smile straightening, bite correction, jaw alignment, or other common dental goals. Invisalignis considered by many dentists to be a significant orthodontic treatment to enhance long-term wellness.About Scripps Center for Dental CareScripps Center for Dental Care is a family dental practice specializing in cosmetic, restorative, and family dentistry treatments. The team is encompassed by board-certified specialists across multiple dental disciplines - including cosmetic dentistry, prosthodontics, periodontics, orthodontics, endodontics, and oral and maxillofacial surgery. In addition, the staff at Scripps Center for Dental Care includes a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and two AACD-accredited dentists. This integrated, collaborative approach allows the practice to offer highly customized, streamlined treatment plans tailored to each person's unique needs.To learn more, please visit scrippsdentalcare, facebook/scrippsdentalcare, or@scrippscenterfordentalcare on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Scripps Center for Dental CareXIMED Building9850 Genesee Avenue, Suite #620La Jolla, CA 92037(858) 535-8300Rosemont Media

