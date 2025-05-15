Rick Lance Studio Expands Voiceover Services For Film, TV, Commercials & More

character. voice over services -

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NASHVILLE, TN | May, 2025 – Rick Lance Studio, a leader in professional voiceover performance for more than 30 years announces the official expansion of its specialized services to meet the growing needs of the media and entertainment industry. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the studio now offers enhanced movie & TV voiceover services , dynamic commercial voiceover services, and expressive character voice over services for clients across the U.S., Canada and Europe.Founded by seasoned voice actor Rick Lance, the studio is widely recognized for its signature tone-deep, warm, authentic, and engaging. Known as the“The Voice of Americana,” Lance brings storytelling depth, timing precision, and character integrity to every recording. With this latest expansion, Rick Lance Studio is positioning itself as a go-to partner for producers, creatives, agencies, and studios seeking a voice that resonates with strength and sincerity.Responding to the Demands of a Changing Media LandscapeFrom Hollywood to home studios, the demand for versatile, high-quality voiceovers has never been greater. The rise of digital streaming platforms, branded content, and immersive storytelling has opened new creative doors-and Rick Lance Studio is meeting this demand head-on.The studio's expanded Movie & TV voiceover services include narration, trailers, show promos, documentary voice tracks, and episodic character work. Lance's vocal style is grounded and cinematic, ideal for dramatic arcs, inspiring narration, and emotionally rich character delivery.In the world of advertising, commercial voice over services are more critical than ever. Rick's voice has powered campaigns for national brands in automotive, finance, real estate, travel, and healthcare. Whether the tone calls for rugged trust, heartfelt connection, or subtle persuasion, his delivery is always finely tuned to the intent behind the message.For producers of animation, gaming, or interactive media, the studio now provides highly specialized character voice over services that bring scripts to life. Rick's experience and vocal range make him equally comfortable voicing grizzled mentors, reliable narrators, or deeply relatable everyman roles.Studio Excellence with a Personal TouchWhat distinguishes Rick Lance Studio is not just vocal performance-but his industry professional-grade studio set-up, client-focused approach, and fast delivery that clients rely on. Located just outside Nashville, the studio features a fully equipped, acoustically treated recording environment with industry-standard gear and Source Connect capability for real-time direction and collaboration.Clients across the country-from indie filmmakers to major ad agencies-value the studio's responsiveness and ability to adapt quickly to creative direction. Every project is treated with care, and each client receives attentive service with a commitment to delivering clean, broadcast-ready files, often within 24–48 hours.“Voiceover is about more than just speaking,” says Rick Lance.“It's about connection. It's about making words real-giving them weight, character, and heart. Whether I'm voicing a short ad or a long-form documentary, my goal is always to deliver something honest, impactful, and memorable.”A National Voice Rooted in Authentic StorytellingRick Lance's voice is heard across every corner of American media-from national commercials to TV series, online learning platforms, and branded films. His studio's growing reputation reflects a powerful blend of storytelling ability and consistent professionalism.With this expansion, Rick Lance Studio aims to serve an even wider range of creative professionals looking for excellence in Movie & TV voiceover services, persuasive commercial voice over services, and imaginative character voice over services. From concept to final cut, clients know they're working with a voice actor who understands the heartbeat of a message.About Rick Lance StudioRick Lance Studio is a professional voiceover studio offering commercial voice over services, Movie & TV voiceover services, and character voice over services to clients across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Tennessee, the studio specializes ingrounded, emotionally resonant voice performances tailored to media, entertainment, and advertising industries.For media inquiries, demos, or bookings, contact:Nashville - (615)279-0100Houston - (713)266 - 4488Atlanta - (404)345-1031Los Angeles (818) 237-5760

