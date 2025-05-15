ARINC TEAMSTERS RATIFY STRONG THREE-YEAR CONTRACT

Radio Operators and Field Service Technicians Win Major Gains in Pay, Benefits

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 120 radio operators and field service technicians at RTX/Raytheon-owned ARINC have overwhelmingly ratified a strong three-year agreement that delivers significant improvements in wages, benefits, and working conditions.

The contract includes more than a 20 percent increase in wages over the life of the agreement, annual pension benefit increases, and improved health care coverage. It also establishes a new wage scale that gives all ARINC Teamsters a clear path to top-of-scale pay. Additionally, ARINC Teamsters gained the ability to request personal days off on more holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

"ARINC Teamsters keep passengers safe in some of the most isolating and dangerous environments in the air, and now they have a contract that accurately reflects the value of their work," said Dave Saucedo, Below-the-Wing Director of the Teamsters Airline Division and Chairman of the ARINC Teamsters National Negotiating Committee.

ARINC Teamsters are responsible for overseeing civilian and military air traffic control over international oceanic airspace and aiding U.S. air traffic control in high-volume areas. In November , ARINC Teamsters voted by a resounding 94 percent to authorize a strike at the company if a fair deal was not reached in a timely manner.

"This is the best contract I've seen in my 14 years at ARINC," said Genene Martinez, a 14-year radio operator at ARINC and Teamsters Local 986 shop steward. "This contract would not be possible without the solidarity of every Teamster at ARINC. From the huge raise in pay to better health care, this is an amazing victory for us and our families."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook/teamsters .

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED