Crunch Fitness Opens At First National Realty Partners' Schnucks-Anchored Center In Florissant, Missouri

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crunch Fitness brings a wellness-focused use to the center that supports both shopper convenience and consistent daily visits. With a diverse mix of essential retailers-including Schnucks, Pet Supplies Plus, Wingstop, and AT&T-Florissant Marketplace continues to evolve as a dynamic, service-oriented shopping center.

"We believe the addition of Crunch Fitness is a strong signal of the demand we're seeing from retailers who want to be part of a well-located, necessity-based center," said Fred Battisti, Chief Revenue Officer at FNRP. "Their presence enhances Florissant Marketplace's offerings and supports our business plan aimed at long-term value creation for our tenants and the community."

Known for its inclusive, high-energy approach, Crunch Fitness offers full-service amenities, including state-of-the-art workout equipment, group classes, and personal training services. The national brand tenant is expected to be a catalyst for recurring traffic and to expand the center's appeal to a broader customer base.

"We're excited to welcome Crunch Fitness to Florissant Marketplace," said Andrew Nesbitt, Director of Leasing at FNRP. "Their decision to open here reinforces the center's strong fundamentals and highlights the continued leasing momentum we're seeing across our portfolio."

Florissant Marketplace is positioned in a thriving trade area with over 88,000 residents within a three-mile radius. Situated along North Lindbergh Boulevard, the center benefits from high visibility, seeing more than 44,700 vehicles per day. Florissant Marketplace's accessibility, demographics, and growing tenant mix continue to attract consumers and retailers alike, reinforcing its role as a well-positioned asset in FNRP's national portfolio.

About First National Realty Partners

First National Realty Partners (FNRP) provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate, specializing in necessity-based retail nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle through its vertically integrated platform. Leveraging top in-house talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas, FNRP creates sustainable value for its investors. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Jessica DeMarino

[email protected]

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC