Adcellerant Strengthens Community Giving With Volunteerism And Thousands Of Meals Donated Across Colorado

Through its AdCellerant Gives program, team members have devoted 170 volunteer hours to local nonprofit partners, including Denver Urban Gardens (DUG) and SAME Café -organizations focused on food justice, urban agriculture, and providing healthy meals to all, regardless of ability to pay.

In addition, team members recently volunteered at a local dog rescue, where they spent the afternoon painting kennels, organizing storage areas, restocking donations, and-of course-sneaking in some time to play with the pups. The effort supported the shelter's mission to create a more comfortable and organized space for rescued animals awaiting adoption. These ongoing efforts reflect the company's people-first values and strong ties to the local Colorado community.

"Last week was truly the highlight of my spring. Volunteering with Denver Urban Gardens gave us a hands-on opportunity to support their mission by preparing the garden for the upcoming season. At SAME Café, we contributed to a meaningful cause and connected with colleagues across departments, strengthening relationships while giving back," said Muhammad Khan, chair of AdCellerant Gives. "AdCellerant makes it easy to be part of something bigger. Through initiatives like AdCellerant Gives, we're empowered to make a real difference in our community, and that's one of the many reasons I'm proud to work here."

In tandem with this, the company's BeWell wellness program has turned employee movement into real-world impact through its Get Active to Give Back initiative. As of this year, AdCellerant employees have helped donate over 2,396 meals to the Food Bank of the Rockies by tracking their daily steps and physical activity.

"Our 'Get Active to Give Back' initiative turns personal goals and efforts into something bigger," said Amy Fountain, director of people operations at AdCellerant. "It's a fun way to give our teams another meaningful reason to move while supporting a local cause we care about."

These initiatives are just a few examples of how AdCellerant weaves social responsibility into the fabric of its company culture. By aligning team wellness with local impact, AdCellerant continues to build a more substantial, healthier Colorado-one volunteer hour and one meal at a time.

About AdCellerant Gives

AdCellerant Gives is our initiative to give back to the Denver community through volunteering, donations, and sustainability efforts. As a Certified B Corporatio and Certifiably Green Business, we are proud to be zero-waste and carbon-neutral, partnering with organizations like DUG to create food forests in food desert neighborhoods.

As a company, employees have volunteered thousands of hours, donated over 34,000 meals to the Food Bank of the Rockies, and donated tens of thousands of dollars to local non-profits through our employee match program. At AdCellerant, we believe companies that can do more should, and we're committed to creating a brighter, greener future for everyone.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant partners with media companies and agencies to provide businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, gifted education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui , AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customers at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey, from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation to campaign launch and campaign performance, within a single platform.

