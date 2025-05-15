Burgers, Budgets, And Beliefs: Americans' Mixed Feelings About Memorial Day

Savanta survey reveals a nation torn between tradition, financial stress, and a desire for deeper meaning

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day 2025 is almost here, and while Americans are firing up the grill, many are also tightening their wallets and rethinking what the holiday truly represents. A new poll from marketing research firm Savanta reveals that while Americans are holding on to familiar traditions, like cookouts and spending time with family, many are also feeling the strain of tighter budgets and expressing a desire to reconnect with the holiday's true purpose.

Is Memorial Day Losing Its Meaning?

Americans are reflecting on the meaning behind the holiday:



52% say Memorial Day has lost its original meaning

Yet, 60% still associate it with honoring fallen military members, and 40% say they're excited to honor its meaning this year 62% believe the holiday brings people together, regardless of background or beliefs

Meaning Shifts Across Ages and Regions

While 60% of Americans overall associate the holiday with remembrance, that connection isn't equally strong across all groups:



Just 48% of Gen Z (ages 18-27) say remembrance is their primary association, while 76% of Boomers (ages 60+) say honoring fallen soldiers is the reason for the day

Regionally, Americans in the South (63%) are most likely to associate Memorial Day with remembrance, while those in the Northeast (48%) are the least likely.

"Like many traditions, Memorial Day is evolving. But even as interpretations shift, most Americans still want to feel that it stands for something real," said Mahima Yadav, Savanta research analyst. "It's not just about how we spend the weekend. It's about how we honor what connects us."

Cookouts Are On, But So Is Financial Strain

Some ways of celebrating haven't changed, especially what's on the grill. Burgers (61%), hot dogs (50%), and potato salad (46%) remain Memorial Day staples. But while the grill is hot, many wallets are not:



Just 1 in 5 Americans (22%) feel financially optimistic heading into summer, while 1 in 4 (27%) say they're strictly budgeting and focusing on essential spending

Even among those traveling (24% overall), most are keeping costs down: 45% plan to stay with friends or family, while just 18% are opting for hotels or resorts. Travelers' dining plans are split nearly evenly between eating out (48%) and dining in (47%).

Americans Want Brands to Show Purpose, Not Promotions

As spending tightens, Americans are rethinking where their dollars go:



51% prefer retailers donate a portion of Memorial Day sales to veterans instead of offering traditional discounts (29%).

64% say they would be more likely to support a veteran-owned business 48% believe brands and influencers should stay quiet on Memorial Day unless they're actively acknowledging the military.

About Savanta

Savanta is a data, market research, and advisory company. We inform and inspire our clients through powerful data, empowering technology, and high-impact consulting.

Survey Methodology

The poll conducted by Savanta had a sample size of 1,002 U.S. adults aged 18+ and was conducted from May 9 to 10, 2025.

