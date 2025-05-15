Newsweek’S Naveed Jamali Becomes First Reporter To Fly In All Three U.S. Air Force Bombers For “Unconventional” Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a historic achievement marking a new chapter in defense journalism, Unconventional journalist Naveed Jamali of Newsweek has become the first reporter to fly aboard all three of America's bombers: the B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit, and B-52 Stratofortress. His latest episode , filmed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, completes this trifecta.

On Unconventional, Jamali spotlights a new generation of service members who bring diverse backgrounds and fresh perspectives, while honoring the deep-rooted traditions of one of America's oldest institutions. For each episode, he embeds for 36 hours with different military commands, offering an unfiltered, on-the-ground view of today's armed forces in action. Since launching in October 2023, Unconventional has rapidly grown to 1.4 million subscribers and earned industry recognition, including honors by the Webby Awards and Telly Awards.

Today's milestone offers the public an unprecedented, firsthand journalistic perspective into the missions, capabilities, and legacies of the U.S. Air Force's long-range strike aircraft. It also highlights the vital role of independent reporting in revealing the human and technological dimensions of American military power. It took Naveed Jamali two years to complete the rare trifecta of flying in three of America's most iconic bombers: the B-52 Stratofortress, first introduced in the 1950s; the supersonic B-1 Lancer, celebrated for its speed and payload; and the stealth B-2 Spirit, a symbol of modern aerospace dominance. Each mission offered an extraordinary behind-the-scenes glimpse into training protocols, crew coordination, and evolving capabilities amid today's geopolitical uncertainty.

In a LinkedIn post , the Air Force Global Strike Command stated,“Three aircraft. One mission. Total commitment. A powerful tribute to the aircraft & patriotic #Airmen who are the heart of U.S. strategic airpower! Big salute to Naveed Jamali, the first journalist to fly & film in the B-1, B-2 & B-52 trifecta for a major news outlet.”

The significance of this milestone was also recognized by the U.S. Strategic Command in a recent post on their official X account.

“Flying in all three bombers was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity-but the true honor, as a veteran, is being trusted to tell the stories of those serving today,” said Jamali.

Jamali's latest episode of Unconventional explores how these bombers have evolved across decades of conflict and deterrence missions, and how they continue to shape strategic military thought heading into the future.

Naveed Jamali's historic journey to film and fly in all three U.S. Air Force bombers is now live. Stream the latest episode of Unconventional and experience the high-stakes world of America's airborne deterrence through the eyes of the first reporter to fly in them all. Watch now at youtube.com/watch?v=jsmMxwUgTGc

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

...