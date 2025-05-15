The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings
|(Selected financial data attached)
| THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Audited
|ASSETS
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|$
|26,537
|$
|12,632
|SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value
|38,922
|37,912
|FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK
|125
|120
|LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,605 and $1,160, respectively
|58,408
|58,199
|PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net
|1,025
|1,133
|ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE
|955
|934
|PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS
|1,763
|2,124
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|127,735
|$
|113,054
|LIABILITIES
|DEPOSITS
|$
|104,249
|$
|92,250
|FHLB ADVANCES
|0
|0
|OTHER LIABILITIES
|7,227
|6,338
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|111,476
|98,588
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued
|15
|15
|Additional paid-in capital
|13,947
|13,943
|Shares held in trust, 44,081 and 46,454 shares at cost, respectively
|(762
|)
|(772
|)
|Retained earnings
|14,660
|13,884
|Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares
|(8,825
|)
|(8,825
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|(2,776
|)
|(3,779
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|16,259
|14,466
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|127,735
|$
|113,054
| THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
| 2025
(Unaudited)
|2024
| 2025
(Unaudited)
| 2024
| INTEREST INCOME:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|2,476
|$
|2,108
|$
|7,548
|$
|6,284
|Interest and dividends on securities
|200
|182
|545
|551
|Other interest income
|213
|122
|494
|310
|Total interest income
|2,889
|2,412
|8,587
|7,145
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Interest on deposits
|685
|543
|2,020
|1,392
|Interest on borrowings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total interest expense
|685
|543
|2,020
|1,392
|Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|2,204
|1,869
|6,567
|5,753
|Provision for loan losses
|99
|0
|541
|0
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|2,105
|1,869
|6,026
|5,753
|NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|Fees and other non-interest income
|30
|32
|96
|101
|Net gain on sale of securities
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miscellaneous income
|107
|158
|344
|381
|Total non-interest income
|137
|190
|440
|482
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|1,239
|950
|3,402
|2,772
|Office building and equipment expenses
|101
|93
|285
|264
|Professional Services Expense
|195
|169
|565
|421
|Data Processing Expense
|185
|195
|555
|580
|Net loss on sale of securities
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Other operating expense
|211
|192
|610
|606
|Total non-interest expense
|1,931
|1,599
|5,417
|4,643
|Income before income taxes
|311
|460
|1,049
|1,592
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|81
|120
|274
|415
|Net Income
|$
|230
|$
|340
|$
|775
|$
|1,177
|EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|Basic
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.55
|Diluted
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.44
|$
|1.01
|$
|1.53
|DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE
|$
|---
|$
|---
|$
|---
|$
|---
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|Basic
|763,918
|759,650
|761,050
|760,729
|Diluted
|768,309
|766,093
|766,710
|767,791
Contact: Gates Little
(256) 543-3860
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment