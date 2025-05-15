The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company's net interest margins increased approximately $335,000, or 17.92%, during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in the net interest margin before provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $477,000 offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $142,000. For the three-month period ending March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses in the amount of approximately $99,000 as compared to no provision for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, total non-interest income decreased approximately $53,000, or (27.88%), while total non-interest expense increased approximately $332,000, or 20.70%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2024. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily attributable to a decrease in miscellaneous income of approximately $51,000 and customer services fees of approximately $2,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $289,000, professional service expense of approximately $26,000, and occupancy expense of approximately $8,000 offset in part by a decrease in data processing expenses of approximately $10,000.

For the nine months ending March 31, 2025, net interest income increased approximately $1,442,000, or 20.17%, as compared to the same period in 2024. For the nine-month period ending March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses in the amount of approximately $541,000 as compared to no provision for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024. For the nine-months ended March 31, 2025, total non-interest income decreased approximately $42,000, or (8.53%), while total non-interest expense increased approximately $774,000, or 16.70%, as compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily attributable to decreases in miscellaneous income of approximately $37,000 and customer service fees of approximately $5,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $630,000, occupancy expense of approximately $21,000, professional fees of approximately $144,000, offset in part by a decrease in data processing expense of approximately $25,000.

The Company's total assets on March 31, 2025, were approximately $127.7 million, as compared to $113.1 million at June 30, 2024. Total stockholders' equity was approximately $16.3 million on March 31, 2025, or 12.73% of total assets as compared to approximately $14.5 million on June 30, 2024, or approximately 12.80% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL that conducts factoring activities. Common stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol“SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“target,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management's plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.