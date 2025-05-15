United States Fast Food And Quick Services Restaurants (QSR) Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring Mcdonald's, Pizza Hut, KFC, Domino's, Taco Bell, CFA Properties, Subway, And Chipotle

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Fast Food and Quick Services Restaurants Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market size was valued at US$ 248.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.74% from 2025 to 2033 and reach US$ 345.6 billion by 2033. The market is influenced by evolving consumer lifestyles, the growth of digital ordering, and consumer demand for convenient and affordable dining. Growing menu innovation and healthy fast food further drive the growth of the market.

Growing Demand for Convenience and On-the-Go Eating

The busy lifestyle of American consumers has driven the need for quick and convenient meals. With increased work hours, hectic lifestyles, and a desire for little meal preparation, fast food and quick service restaurants (QSRs) offer the perfect solution. Drive-thrus, mobile ordering, and third-party delivery options like DoorDash and Uber Eats have further increased convenience, enabling customers to indulge in fast food without waiting for long periods of time.

The increasing popularity of contactless payment methods and digital menus has also enhanced service efficiency, making QSRs a go-to option for millions of consumers. Perkins American Food Co. introduced "Perkins Griddle Go," a fast-casual concept for quick on-the-go meals, in 2024, with the first store opening in late October.

Expansion of Healthier Menu Options

With health-conscious food trends on the upswing, fast food and QSR chains are expanding their menus to offer healthier options. Customers demand plant-based options, low-calorie foods, and organic products, leading big brands such as McDonald's, Burger King, and Subway to add salads, grilled foods, and meat alternatives. The need for nutritional transparency has also led fast-food chains to list calorie counts and offer personalized meal options.

This transition towards healthier options has benefited QSRs in bringing a wider base of customers, such as those with a focus on nutrition and dietary needs. June 2024 - During the National Rural Grocer's Summit, the U.S. Agriculture Secretary made a new initiative announcement under the Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI) to enhance access to healthy foods for underserved populations. The Food Access and Retail Expansion Fund (FARE Fund) is paid for by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Technological Advances and Digital Ordering

Integrating technology into fast food and QSRs has greatly enhanced customer experience and operational efficiency. Mobile applications, automated self-service kiosks, and AI-driven ordering allow for faster service and tailored promotions. Chains such as Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have used loyalty schemes and mobile payments to improve customer loyalty. The emergence of AI-driven inventory management and food preparation automation is cutting operational expenses and wait times.

Moreover, virtual brands and ghost kitchens for online orders are reshaping the fast food industry, allowing restaurants to cope with increasing demand for delivery services. Feb 2024, My Place Hotels of America has collaborated with Grubhub to enhance guest experience through online food ordering and delivery. Customers can also scan QR codes to go directly into the Grubhub marketplace, which streamlines location and drop-off information at checkout.

United States Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurants Market Challenges

Higher Food and Labor Costs

One of the largest challenges for the fast food and QSR sector is the rising cost of ingredients and labor. Inflation, supply chain issues, and increased wages due to staffing shortages have driven up operational costs. Most restaurants have increased menu prices to cover expenses, which can affect customer spending behavior. Also, keeping employees in a high-turnover business continues to be difficult, with QSRs requiring competitive wages and benefits to secure employees. Increased costs of sustainable packaging and adherence to government regulations contribute to financial burdens.

Increasing Competition and Market Saturation

The U.S. fast food and QSR industry is intensely competitive, with regional and national brands vying for customer loyalty. Established behemoths like McDonald's and Wendy's are increasingly being challenged by new fast-casual names like Shake Shack and Chipotle, which provide high-quality ingredients and more flexible dining options. Moreover, independent fast food restaurants and international chains expanding into the market drive competition. As consumer preferences evolve, QSRs must constantly innovate their menus, marketing strategies, and customer service models to maintain market share.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue



McDonald's

Pizza Hut, LLC

KFC Corporation

Domino's Pizza, Inc.

Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC

CFA Properties, Inc.

Subway IP LLC Chipotle Mexican Grill

Key Attributes:

