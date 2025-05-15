Global Times: Chinese Investments Genuinely Beneficial, Instilling Confidence And Optimism: Brazilian Legislator

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rio lawmaker Santos highlights Brazil-China cooperation in energy, culture, tech, and security through GDI, GSI, and GCI for shared global progress.

Beijing, China, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era marked by unprecedented global transformations, the world stands at a critical crossroads, grappling with deepening deficits in peace, development, security, and governance. As humanity faces unparalleled challenges during this tumultuous period, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, has put forth a solemn call to action through the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI). The three pivotal initiatives address the pressing issues of our time, offering viable pathways and robust support for the building of a global community of shared future. Rooted in the rich historical experiences of the CPC's century-long struggle and infused with the wisdom of China's traditional culture, these initiatives are expected to unite the world in the pursuit of common progress and stability.

To offer a deep understanding of the three global initiatives, and elaborate on their significance on a global scale, the Global Times is launching a series of articles. Brazil occupies an important position in China's global partnerships, having been the first country to forge a strategic partnership with China. It is also the first nation in Latin America to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with China. As one of the most important economic and cultural centers in Brazil, the state of Rio de Janeiro plays a strategic role in the development of China-Brazil relations. In this issue, Global Times reporter Xie Wenting ( GT ) speaks with Marina dos Santos ( Santos ), a legislator from Rio de Janeiro, about bilateral cooperation, including in football, as well as her insights on the GDI, the GCI, and the GSI.

GT: The China-proposed Global Development Initiative (GDI) stresses sustainable development, fosters growth impetus, and advocates for people-centered development. How do you view the potential of South-South cooperation between Rio de Janeiro and Chinese cities in areas such as climate change and smart cities, among others within the GDI?

Santos: Building a prosperous, sustainable future necessarily involves South-South cooperation. Our shared experiences and common challenges lead to democratic solutions to the crises facing all of humanity. By sharing technologies and traditional knowledge, and investing in climate adaptation, damage mitigation among others, we strengthen the cooperation within the GDI and promote solidarity among peoples. This process has already yielded concrete results in rural areas through partnerships for the mechanization of small farms, the production of bio-inputs, and the exchange in public policies.

GT: Rio de Janeiro is a major global cultural center, while China's Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) fosters intercultural dialogue. Do you see opportunities for deeper cultural and sports engagement between Rio de Janeiro and Chinese cities? Does the state legislature support these programs?

Santos: It's inspiring to see China, with its millennia of history, committed to intercultural dialogue and recognizing Rio de Janeiro and Brazil as strategic partners. Culture is a transformative force rooted in creativity and popular representation, and Brazilians are deeply interested in learning more about China - whether in cuisine, cinema, fashion, or even football, our national passion. In our legislative work, we're already organizing meetings with the Chinese Consulate in Rio and promoting discussions in the State Legislative Assembly and within the Workers' Party to strengthen this collaboration. One proposal is introducing a Chinese language course at the Rio de Janeiro Legislative School.

GT: Rio de Janeiro is transitioning to a low-carbon economy, but the high cost of clean-energy technologies remains a challenge. China is a global leader in renewables. How do you view the prospects for cooperation between China and Brazil in this sector, and what is its global significance?

Santos: Brazil and China must deepen their integration, with clean energy as a priority. Such a strategic partnership would be crucial to tackling Rio de Janeiro's challenges in achieving a just and sustainable energy transition. On one hand, we aim to develop AI applications in areas like solid-waste management and the production of bio-inputs, recognizing the roles of both legislative and executive branches in this effort.

On the other hand, we're advancing collaborations among universities in both countries, including the China Agricultural University, the East China Normal University, the University of Brasília, and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. With the latter, collaboration is happening via the Interdisciplinary Center for Social Development in the Technology Center, which, for years, has been developing social technologies aimed at boosting agroecological production and reducing physical labor across the state. We need more joint university actions and exchanges among related fields to guide young people toward fostering a new model of global development based on respect for the environment and human dignity. Faced with various problems and available solutions, there's only one possible path: One that ensures dignity for our people and safeguards the environment.

GT: With the New Development Bank (NDB) headquartered in Shanghai, how can Rio de Janeiro leverage this platform for direct engagement with Chinese provinces in areas like port infrastructure, tourism, and trade?

Santos: The NDB is a key instrument for promoting sustainable development in historically exploited nations. Under the leadership of President Dilma - known for her determination and courage - the institution reaffirms its commitment to a new growth model. For Rio de Janeiro, that means an integrated, sustainable economic transition, productive revitalization that creates jobs and income, and direct government investment in social welfare. We now have a real chance to transform the state's reality, ensuring dignity for our population through effective policies.

Our challenge is to coordinate development strategies in diverse areas, such as social and popular tourism, capitalizing on our natural landscapes across both urban and rural settings, and fostering cultural exchanges. One interesting link between Chinese provinces and Brazil is football: In China, there is the "Cun Chao" Rural Super League, while here we have the Agrarian Reform Championship in several states, such as Ceará.

GT: The Global Security Initiative (GSI) advocates a comprehensive approach to security. Given Rio de Janeiro's range of challenges, from urban crime to cyber threats, what is the potential for pilot security cooperation projects?

Santos: China's experience in public security offers valuable lessons for Rio de Janeiro, particularly in the state's efficacy in protecting its citizens. It's not just about ensuring personal safety and material property, but about using security to foster well-being and quality of life.

I'd also highlight the importance of security for women - whether at home, work, or on the streets - and the establishment of a sound legal framework to combat violence against women, including femicide and harassment. It would be irresponsible not to learn from these advances, particularly given the challenges we face. It's vital to establish strategic cooperation that allows for the exchange of monitoring technologies, investigative methods, and intelligence systems capable of dismantling organized crime at its roots. We know that genuine, lasting security will only come about when coupled with robust social policies. Accessible, high-quality, eco-friendly mass public transport; food and nutritional security, land regularization, popular housing, preventative healthcare, and formal employment opportunities are not only basic rights but also the foundations of a stable, secure society.

GT: Large-scale investments are needed to improve Rio de Janeiro's favelas and other infrastructure, but some media outlets raised "concerns" over the role of Chinese capital, especially regarding so-called debt risks. How would you address these concerns?

Santos: Such concerns stem from false narratives propagated by certain media outlets and economic interests that have historically undermined the autonomy of Global South countries. Actual reality contradicts these unfounded fears. Countries that once suffered from colonialism are now making historic strides thanks to such partnerships. China's own trajectory shows that these investments are genuinely beneficial and instill confidence and optimism to press ahead with them.

GT: Chinese tech firms are expanding into Latin America. What benefits could their presence bring to Rio's urban development? How do you assess these companies' contributions to local job creation and skilled workforce training?

Santos: These firms' presence can accelerate the modernization of urban infrastructure. By investing in emerging technologies like 5G, the Internet of Things, and smart-city solutions, we can upgrade city infrastructure. These innovations would enable real-time traffic management, integrated public-safety systems, and intelligent environmental monitoring, improving the quality of life for Rio's residents and attracting new tech ventures that generate skilled jobs.

Chinese companies often supplement their projects with technical-training programs in partnership with universities and research institutes, which strengthens the local workforce and helps adapt technological solutions to our own urban needs. Cities that have taken this route have seen notable improvements in administrative efficiency, reduced operational costs, and enhanced public services. Beyond urban areas, China has developed vital information technologies to boost production and marketing in rural zones and link producers to consumers - lessons Brazil can greatly benefit from. The arrival of these Chinese companies has a positive impact on training Brazil's workforce in these fields.

GT: What role can Rio de Janeiro play in deepening Brazil-China relations?

Santos: China is one of Brazil's top trade partners in the energy sector, and since Rio is our nation's largest oil and gas producer, we could attract Chinese investment in exploration, refining, and energy infrastructure. We can also collaborate with China on clean-energy solutions like biomass and biogas - areas that are growing in the state. Our potential also extends to agriculture.

Agriculture in Rio is marked by diverse crops, a favorable climate, and proximity to large consumer centers. Areas like Northern Fluminense, Médio Paraíba, and Baixada Fluminense host family farms producing fruits, vegetables, and horticultural products, and they are increasingly going agroecological. Rio could take part in pilot projects with China in agricultural innovation - especially in farm mechanization, sustainable technologies, and the circular economy. Thanks to our ports and geography, Rio could even become a logistics hub for goods bound for China. We should also note the state's strong academic institutions with national and international standing, such as the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the Fluminense Federal University, Rio de Janeiro State University, the Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro, and the Institute for Pure and Applied Mathematics. Partnerships with Chinese universities and research centers in fields like biotechnology, public health, AI, applied mathematics, and clean energy are most welcome.

Finally, let me highlight that the state is a major center of culture and the creative economy. We're a global reference for samba, Carnival, and leading football clubs, but we constantly reinvent ourselves. We're a vibrant, welcoming state that draws tourists from around the world with its natural beauty, varied cuisine, and cultural events. Rio de Janeiro can serve as a strategic link in Brazil-China relations across economic, cultural, scientific, and environmental fronts.

