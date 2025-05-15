EVA AI Launches First Real-Time AI Antivirus For Web3 To Block On-Chain Threats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The browser-based tool protects users by scanning contracts, auditing tokens, and blocking malicious Web3 scripts - instantly and privately, with no wallet connection required

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVA AI - a leading provider of decentralized security solutions and one of Q1's top-performing on-chain projects - has launched EVA Sentinel Extension , the first AI-powered antivirus built exclusively for Web3 users. The browser-based tool operates in real time, auditing tokens, scanning smart contracts, and blocking malicious scripts - all without requiring a wallet connection or compromising user privacy.









As adoption of decentralized applications (dApps) accelerates, so does the frequency of on-chain threats. In 2024 alone, Web3 users lost over $1.7 billion to scams and exploits, according to Chainalysis - the majority of which began with invisible, malicious code embedded in contracts or websites. EVA Sentinel was designed to stop these threats before users engage with them.

“EVA Sentinel Extension is our answer to an increasingly hostile Web3 landscape,” said Extiint, Co-founder of EVA AI.“Users deserve better protection, and that starts with full transparency and real-time threat detection, before a wallet is ever connected. Our mission is to deliver first-rate security for Web3 and beyond. DeFi is the future, and we're committed to building protection that evolves alongside the groundbreaking advancements happening across the space.”

A New Standard for Web3 Security

EVA Sentinel Extension is the first tool of its kind to deliver real-time, AI-powered protection without requiring setup, browser changes, or wallet permissions. It activates the moment a user visits a site or interacts with on-chain elements - flagging risks and blocking attacks before any transaction takes place.

Key capabilities include:

Real-Time Token & Contract Audits

Instantly analyzes any token or smart contract encountered while browsing - offering actionable insights before users approve, sign, or swap.



Auto-Blocking of Untrusted Scripts

Detects and disables malicious code before it can execute - stopping phishing attempts, drainers, and stealth exploits at the source.



Ultra Protection Mode

Preemptively disables all Web3 scripts on uncertified or untrusted websites. Users can whitelist or blacklist sites manually.



EVA Logo Risk Indicator

A color-coded icon (green, yellow, red) appears in-browser to signal the threat level of any webpage at a glance.



EVA Widget

An optional, on-page tool that lets users:

. View smart contracts loaded on any webpage

. Audit tokens or contracts instantly

. Monitor transactions in real time

. Auto-scan tokens before buying or approving



Popup & Ad Removal

Blocks Web2-originating popups and ads often used to deliver hidden scripts and phishing attempts.



P2P Community Trust System

Every site trusted or blacklisted by users feeds into a shared intelligence network, strengthening threat detection across the entire EVA ecosystem.



Privacy by Design

Unlike most wallet-connected security tools, EVA Sentinel is completely wallet-free . It doesn't manage private keys, request permissions, or store personal data - ensuring robust protection with complete privacy.

“You shouldn't have to connect your wallet to know if you're at risk,” said Cosmo, Co-founder of EVA.“EVA is invisible until you need it, but always watching for threats.”

Available Now

EVA Sentinel Extension is now available for Chrome and Brave browsers. Users can install the tool and begin browsing Web3 with full protection in under 60 seconds.

A more advanced version, EVA Plus , is scheduled for release in June - bringing enhanced AI protections and premium security layers for power users and institutions.

About EVA AI

Security is the foundation of EVA. From our real-time API - trusted by over 45 on-chain projects - to the EVA Sentinel Extension, we deliver advanced, AI-powered protection for the entire Web3 stack. EVA safeguards users, developers, and protocols with tools that audit smart contracts, detect threats autonomously, and defend against exploits in real time. Whether it's a dApp, token, or transaction, EVA ensures Web3 is safer for everyone.

With EVA, security isn't a feature - it's the foundation.

Media contact:

Eva Team

